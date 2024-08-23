Army Operator Nearly Has To Blow Terrorist's Face Apart: VIDEO

Mike Edwards had a very close call in Afghanistan.

Mike Edwards served in the Army Rangers and the Regimental Reconnaissance Company - a Tier One SMU - and joined me on American Joyride to discuss his career.

He shared an absolutely incredible story about running into a Taliban roadblock where things started to get dicey. At one point, Edwards had a gun pointed directly at a terrorist's face without the bad guy even knowing it and he was ready to unleash if that's what it came to…..and it nearly did!

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 54:23 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's story about having a gun right at the terrorist's face without him knowing, and make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts