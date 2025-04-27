MMA Fighter Mike Dragich Traps Alligator In Trashcan, Wheels It Off Florida Woman's Property

If there's an alligator loose on your Florida property, Mike Dragich is the guy to call.

The MMA fighter and Marine Corps veteran recently went viral again this week as he wrangled an alligator into a trashcan and removed it from a woman's property. And he did it while barefoot.

"Taking the trash out in Florida," Dragich captioned an Instagram video of the spectacle. "Late last night, a woman was letting her dog out and noticed a long tail slide by her patio. I responded from an Easter dinner with family and improvised using a trashcan to remove the alligator from the property.

"Thankfully, no animals or people were injured! Pay attention to your surroundings!"

Kids, don't try this at home. Dragich isn't just out here winging it.

He's actually a licensed alligator trapper. He calls himself the "Blue Collar Brawler" on Instagram, where he posts videos of himself wrestling and capturing the giant reptiles. He routinely gets calls asking him to clear "nuisance alligators" — defined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as "at least 4 feet in length" and "posing a threat to people, pets or property."

Dragich regularly makes headlines for his unorthodox alligator relocation methods.

About a year ago, he subdued an 8-foot gator with his bare hands after it ran into busy traffic in Jacksonville. Dragich effortlessly hopped on the alligator’s back, taped its mouth shut, picked it up and carried it off the road while onlookers filmed and applauded.

And that's certainly not the only time Dragich has pulled an alligator out of traffic.

It's just all in a day's work when you're Florida's favorite gator wrangler.

