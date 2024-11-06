Mikayla Demaiter Pumps Out New Content After Trump Win, Diego Pavia Takes Alabama & Piles Of Victory Meat

I'm currently watching a funeral on MSNBC & it's can't miss TV for an OutKick employee

Excuse me if this column is a little light this morning. I've been glued to the laptop on my left as the "Morning Joe" crew rails against the libs they've propped up. Chris Matthews, who's looking old…holy crap, is railing on how the Dems let in millions of illegals.

He wants to know the Dems that thought that was a good idea.

Well, Chris, she was voted out of office last night.

Then we had Willie Geist sharing a story about biological dudes invading women's sports.

There's a clear reason why Trump smashed through the Blue Wall and won the election without recounts or any of the drama that coud've sent this country into a tailspin.

We (OutKick) have told these maniacs time and time again that we're on the right said of history for standing up for girls/women in sports. OutKick's Dan Zaksheske continues to do great reporting on the explosive situation with the San Jose State volleyball team. The blue hairs told us we are the crazy ones.

Before Willie Geist shared his story, "Morning Joe" Scarborough kept repeating that Trump's team ran a trans ad 30,000 times. The MSNBC hack knew the Dems were making a fatal mistake being cool with dudes invading pools and soccer fields. It wasn't the No. 1 topic for voters, but it had people begging for signs. Willie and Joe know it tugged at the hearts and minds.

Then there's the economy.

Kamala had an opportunity on "The View" a couple of weeks back when she was asked what she would've done differently from Biden.

Nothing.

Crickets.

It was game over. Her brain malfunctioned and Americans knew it.

That's about enough election thoughts from me. I'll let the experts in this stuff take it from here. I'd love to hear your thoughts as the forgotten people that the Dems have ignored. Let it out.



I'll end my opening monologue with this thought:

Random thoughts on this week's biggest topics

- John from SD writes:

Does it really matter if it’s Florida v Georgia or Georgia v Florida? If it’s a neutral site, shouldn’t it change every year?



I can’t wait for the gravy debate results.



What did Alyssa Milano do to her face; cut and paste a bunch of stuff onto it. She looks horrible. Did she do anything beyond that one TV show?



I was stuck on and mesmerized by the Hurley twin pictures/videos. Thanks for altering my work productivity!



Why do 240k people follow Patrick Mahomes brother? Seems pointless.



Thanks for keeping us sane!

Kinsey:

Politics & scumbag travel ball behaviors aside, Alyssa Milano turns 52 in December. That's a sign you guys are getting OLD.

The Great Gravy Debate

Ridge Runner said the greatest gravy comes from Tennessee, so I asked readers if they can pinpoint exactly where the greatest gravy is in the United States. Is there a home base for gravy operations? Is there a Holy Land for gravy?

- Chris B. in NC who also dabbles in FL:

IMO, being a fattish guy who’s lived in the Southeast for years: gravy’s epicenter is Lebanon, TN. Why? Cracker Barrel is headquartered there. You go 600 miles west, forget it. 600 miles north, probably okay. 600 miles east, you’re getting fries with gravy in western Maryland from some guy who moved there from Balto. Another mile further northeast, you’re getting your iced tea from a bottle.

- TV in Birmingham says:

Ridge Runner brought up gravy this morning and it made me think. Most everyone makes sausage gravy but my grandmaw always made it with bacon grease instead, which I think is way better and is how my family still makes it. Biscuits and gravy is probably one of my top things to eat but I never order it because I just don't like sausage gravy that much. I love sausage biscuits, but for me if gravy is going to be on a biscuit it's gotta be made with bacon grease. I wonder how far in the minority I am with my preference. My top three are bacon gravy, red-eye gravy, sausage gravy...never had tomato or chocolate gravy (If I want something sweet on my biscuit I'll mix up golden eagle syrup and butter).

Kinsey:

I want to hear from many more of you on this. I know you were an emotional mess on Tuesday. Now that you're calm, put some thoughts together.



Why I'm not allowed to call it Florida-Georgia and I'm required to call it Georgia-Florida

- Mark T. in Florida checks in:

Georgia-Florida is written / talked about from a Bulldog viewpoint while Florida-Georgia is written / talked about from a Gates viewpoint. As a Buckeye supporter; I'd suggest probably defaulting to the "Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party".

As for the cops v. fans rumbles in the stands; the DUVVVVVVVAL motto is "Come on Vacation; leave on Probation". Hopefully this clears things up.

- Scott writes:

It’s always been called the Florida-Georgia game or The Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail party. The ones that call it the Georgia-Florida game are Georgia fans. Those of us that live in Jacksonville (I’ve lived here for about 50 years) and don’t really care who wins call it the Florida-Georgia game.

‘Would You Rather’

- Dan S. emails:

Have you considered a "would you rather" contest for some of the group of ladies that end up on SC regularly or some sort of poll as to who is the hottest?

Kinsey:

Put up the first two names in the ‘Would You Rather’ contest. Come on, Dan, you can't suggest a contest and not give me contestants!



Wouldn't you rather have your Irish nanny pull an Irish goodbye than drag it out & create a scene with tears and hugs?

There's a guy in the neighborhood who is known to pull the Irish goodbye, so when I saw this headline, it instantly popped into my head. These Canadians are out of their damn minds.

The nanny pulled an Irish goodbye. It's her legal right by birth.

Have you ever loved your neighbor more after seeing a yard sign telling you to love your neighbor?

I happen to believe that Americans have gone too far with yard signs. I'm happy to say that Mrs. Screencaps has never been a yard sign fan. She doesn't request that we plant honor roll signs in the yard or these "[heart] your neighbor" signs.

That's why I love her.

I just wonder if there's a person out there who has found themselves loving more because a sign suggested it. Please share your love story.







