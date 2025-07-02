Michigan Cops Brought A Bank Standoff To An End With Some Soda Dangling From A Drone

I don't know much about Faygo. I've never had it, but I know it's big in Michigan, and Insane Clown Posse and the Juggalos who follow them are big fans.

What I didn't realize is that Faygo is apparently a pretty good crime-fighting tool, as we learned during a bank standoff in Saginaw, Michigan.

Faygo, if you didn't know, is a brand of soda, and it played a key role in bringing down a man holding a woman hostage.

According to MLive, 31-year-old Quinton M. Allen walked into the Mercantile Saginaw Virtual Branch and Lending Office shortly after it had closed and asked to cash a check, which turned out to be fraudulent. However, that bank doesn't keep cash on hand and requires appointments.

When told this by the only employee there — an unnamed female — Allen got angry and attacked the woman, demanding money while armed with what was described as a "sharp object."

Police arrived on the scene and eventually started negotiating with Allen, who requested some Faygo Red Pop.

Authorities obliged and delivered the soda via drone, dangling it in front of a window. However, when Allen appeared at the window, he never got to down his requested beverage, because a member of the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team fired a single shot from the roof of an auto parts store across the street and hit Allen.

Police entered the building and saved the bank employee, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital later that night.

Allen, however, died from his injuries.

As I said up top, I've never had Faygo, but that stuff must be delicious if those are the lengths people are going to for a taste of it.