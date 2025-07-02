Michigan Cops Brought A Bank Standoff To An End With Some Soda Dangling From A Drone

That stuff must be delicious

I don't know much about Faygo. I've never had it, but I know it's big in Michigan, and Insane Clown Posse and the Juggalos who follow them are big fans.

What I didn't realize is that Faygo is apparently a pretty good crime-fighting tool, as we learned during a bank standoff in Saginaw, Michigan.

Faygo, if you didn't know, is a brand of soda, and it played a key role in bringing down a man holding a woman hostage.

According to MLive, 31-year-old Quinton M. Allen walked into the Mercantile Saginaw Virtual Branch and Lending Office shortly after it had closed and asked to cash a check, which turned out to be fraudulent. However, that bank doesn't keep cash on hand and requires appointments.

When told this by the only employee there — an unnamed female — Allen got angry and attacked the woman, demanding money while armed with what was described as a "sharp object."

Police arrived on the scene and eventually started negotiating with Allen, who requested some Faygo Red Pop.

Drone and soda

Police in Michigan used some of the regional-favorite soda Faygo dangling from a drone to bring a standoff to an end. (Getty Images)

Authorities obliged and delivered the soda via drone, dangling it in front of a window. However, when Allen appeared at the window, he never got to down his requested beverage, because a member of the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team fired a single shot from the roof of an auto parts store across the street and hit Allen.

Police entered the building and saved the bank employee, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital later that night.

Allen, however, died from his injuries.

As I said up top, I've never had Faygo, but that stuff must be delicious if those are the lengths people are going to for a taste of it. 

