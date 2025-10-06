Michigan Boy Meets Football Rival Who Fractured His Spine With Vicious Body Slam

The fathers say this was a sincere moment. Would you be so quick to forgive?

Did they really squash the beef or is this just a case of saving face?

A Michigan boy who suffered two spine fractures after being body slammed by a Kalamazoo Central football player during a September junior varsity game met his rival late last week for a summit at a Panera.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

The boys were joined by their fathers, who claim that this story ends with the boys and fathers becoming friends.

"The bad goes viral, let’s let the good go viral," Ryan Comer, the father of the boy who had his spine fractured, wrote Friday on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Melrose Hensley, the father of the boy who did the spine fracturing, spent the weekend rambling about "healing the hate with real love" and how the boys have "built a bridge of friendship, love and respect for each other."

At some point during the summit, the boys were trotted into a Kalamazoo-area radio station for a bury the hatchet radio segment.

Does this mean that there won't be consequences for the body slam?

Kalamazoo Central school officials told MLive.com that while expulsion wasn't off the table, the district's discipline has "far exceeded MHSAA requirements."

Would you be ready to shake hands so soon after such an ugly incident?

"We are saying the media only shows the bad and not the great in people and we want everyone to see the great in every person and make a change so this doesn’t happen again," Ryan Comer continued on Facebook.

It's an admirable stance. Let's see if it works.