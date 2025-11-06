Michael Jackson Movie Trailer Looks Slick, But Will It Get Real About the Weird Stuff?

They can't ignore the Elephant (Man's bones) in the room...

We live in the age of the music biopic, and honestly, I think we're all getting sick of them.

I mean, look no further than the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, struggling at the box office.

But still, I hold out hope every time the trailer for one drops that it will be good. This was the case when I saw the teaser trailer for Michael, a biopic of Michael McDonald.

Kidding, it's about Michael Jackson… although, at this rate, we're probably only a few years away from Michael McDonald: Yah Mo B There hitting theaters.

READ: ‘JUWANNA MANN’ ACTOR WANTS A SEQUEL FEATURING CAITLIN CLARK & ANGEL REESE

The trailer hit the interwebs on Thursday, and we got our first look at Jaafar Jackson — the King of Pop's actual nephew — in the lead role.

I'm not going to lie, that looks pretty slick, but I have one big question: how are they going to approach the subject matter? Because Michael Jackson is — to put it mildly — somewhat controversial.

I'm not sure what director Antoine Fuqua has planned, but I think we can all agree that if it's just two hours and change about how great it was to be Michael Jackson, that's a one-way ticket to Dullsville.

For a biopic to be good, it needs to include some warts. I'm not saying you need to dip into MJ's alleged improprieties (read: crimes), but we've got to see some of the nonsense.

Personally, I would want a Michael Jackson biopic to focus on the freak show side of the pop star. I'm talking about Bubbles the Chimp, buying the Elephant Man's bones and building a theme park at his house (which was used as a filming location).

Now, that's a movie.

READ: ANOTHER SPINAL TAP MOVIE IS COMING NEXT YEAR AND THIS ONE BETTER NOT LET ME DOWN LIKE THE LAST ONE DID

Watching him and Quincy record Thriller when you know that at some point they'll be like, "Hey, look at that, we made the most successful album ever!" isn't the most compelling thing you'll see on the silver screen.

But we'll see which route they take when the flick hits theaters next April.