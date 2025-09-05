Michael Irvin Explains How He Used A $1M Check To Rev Up His Sex Life

The Playmaker knew how to make plays in his bedroom.

Michael Irvin had a secret weapon waiting for women when he led them into his bedroom for a night of romance.

During an appearance this week on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," the 59-year-old Irvin told a story about a $1 million check that he used to take his sex life to the next level.

"That check, that first million-dollar check. I left that right there on the table," the Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer told Sharpe. "Right in my room, so as soon as they walk in they say, ‘That’s your check?'"

Irvin started pretending like he was the women yanking off their clothes when they realized how much money The Playmaker had laying around.

"I say, yeah, yeah, yeah," Irvin continued. "I had my finance people calling me, telling me, ‘Send that check, Michael, we’re losing, we’re losing.’

"I said, ‘Shoot, I’m winning. What you talking about? I’m winning like a muh… But it’s real, it was real."

What happened when Irvin cashed the check to start paying for family members who didn't have anything?

"Back then, that was a whole lot of money," Irvin added. "Making money is one thing. How you let it go is as important, especially us because we know there are so many people holding onto the caboose that you have to bring along on this train."

Playmaker says it took him getting through his first contract before he understood enough about finances to know how to handle the freeloaders.

He explained to Sharpe that once he handed out money to family members, he also handed them tax papers so the family was paying the taxes in their tax bracket.

Look, I'm no finance guy. I'm just letting Michael cook here. Was he doing anything illegal? I have no idea. Don't care.

Eventually Irvin settled down in life and married Sandy Harrell in 1990. the two had met in college and went on to have four children together. In 2024, Irvin revealed that his wife had early-onset Alzheimer's.

"I buried my mom. She had Alzheimer's. My mother-in-law was living with us because she had Alzheimer's. And we were taking care of her. And now we thought my wife was going through menopause at 49 because she's coming at 50," Irvin told Sharpe.

"So, we had been dealing with this eight, nine years, you know, going back and forth. And... it's been, what's difficult is, it's quite hard to take care of someone 24 hours a day."