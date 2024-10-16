Miami Student Goes Viral Dominating 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader' Style Q&A During Street Interview

The internet has found another star from the world of street interviews. She didn't grab their attention with a simple catchphrase, she did so by nailing most of the questions asked of her.

She's a singer, songwriter, producer and apparent University of Miami student who dominated some Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader type questions, and is racking up millions of views as a result.

There's a slight chance her outfit has helped her gain some of those views. I don’t know that I buy that entirely, but I can see where that could play a small role.

Whether her outfit is playing any part in her viral success or not, the comment section isn't nearly as impressed as the interviewer is with her knowledge of things like what "www" stands for and knowing how many states there are in the US.

Perhaps they haven’t seen enough of the Q&A sessions that don't play out as well as this one did. After firing off "worldwide web" in response to "What does www stand for?" she went on to correctly name the largest country in the world. She also knows the US has 50 states.

The newly discovered street interview star knows the breakdown of H2O - nice try attempting to stump her with that one. She then got two-thirds of what CEO stands for and folks were still not impressed.

This Miami student knows her stuff and can perform under pressure

The clip is pushing 20 million views over on Twitter and that's where some of the unimpressed comments have been officially filed. Including one who thinks the whole thing is staged.

I have to admit I love that there's a "this has to be staged" conspiracy attached to this interview.

The user making the claims does so by sharing another clip from the same interview in which the woman fires off several countries in Africa when asked how many she can name.

Here's that clip:

Obviously, that's proof this whole entire street interview was staged. How could she possibly name that many countries in Africa after answering questions about the chemical makeup of water?

The interviewee popped up in the comment section and identified herself before welcoming her new followers. She is a college student, according to her bio, and who knows where she goes from here?

If she picks up enough attention, she could land her very own podcast, where the comment section could continue to roast her. Anything is possible with a strong enough viral moment.

Best of luck to Vivienne.