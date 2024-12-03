Miami Hurricanes Mascot Responds To Reporter's Claim That He Hit On Her During Loss To Syracuse

There are two sides to every mascot hitting on a reporter on the sideline during a game story. This one involving Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis is no different.

He was accused over the weekend of being unable to maintain his focus in the 4th quarter of what turned out to be a bad loss for The U. Syracuse graduate and CNY Central reporter Ashley Wenskoski called the Miami mascot out on Twitter for shooting his shot when he had more important worries.

"Sebastian the Ibis (Miami’s mascot) just kneeled down and asked for my number mid-drive," Wenskoski tweeted . "Feels like he has bigger things to worry about with his team on the ropes in the 4th quarter at the Dome…but who am I to say?"

Social media had a field day with the Miami losses on and off the field. A shot at the ACC Championship was gone. Sebastian was being used as another example of Miami failing to maintain their discipline.

Wenskoski, on the other hand, who has since gone private on Instagram, in all likelihood picked up a few followers after her tweet went viral. And that's not at all a surprise to Sebastian.

Sebastian the Ibis responded to the attention the reporter's claims have received

It appears as if the Hurricanes mascot believes the motive for the post all along was for attention. An Instagram comment was discovered by Sebastian and appears to be in response to the claims that he asked the reporter for her number.

The comment from the mascot, which the kids (Google) tells me is from an Offset track called - get this - Clout, reads, "They do anything for clout."

Man the Miami Hurricanes were so close to being back.

That undoubtedly caused them to lose focus and blow it all. They could smell an ACC title, they had College Playoff glory on their mind, and failed to closeout Syracuse.

Add the loss the mascot took on the sideline to the equation and a funny response isn’t near enough to correct course. It's going to take much more than that to bounce back.