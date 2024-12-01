Miami Hurricanes Mascot Hit On Reporter During Loss To Syracuse

The No. 6 ranked Miami Hurricanes were taking losses on and off the field on Saturday against the Syracuse Orange. While the team was in the final stages of blowing a game where it had a 21-point first half lead, the mascot was busy hitting on a reporter on the sideline.

Sebastian the Ibis couldn't maintain his focus in the 4th quarter of a critical game for The U. That was a problem that the entire Hurricanes team struggled with throughout the game.

He decided to shoot his shot with Syracuse graduate and CNY Central reporter Ashley Wenskoski. She called the mascot out for his shenanigans and lack of focus afterward.

Wenskosk tweeted, "Sebastian the Ibis (Miami’s mascot) just kneeled down and asked for my number mid-drive. Feels like he has bigger things to worry about with his team on the ropes in the 4th quarter at the Dome…but who am I to say?"

That's the lack of discipline and focus that you can't have during a loss with an ACC Championship game appearance on the line. If you want to shoot your shot, you have to do it when the game is over.

Distractions this late in the season can't happen. If you go up big you've got to finish the game strong. You can't take an unranked eight-win team lightly on the road. It can't happen.

The Miami Hurricanes and mascot Sebastian the Ibis lacked focus all day long

There were the supportive shooters shoot responses to Wenskoski calling out of the Hurricanes mascot, but there were also plenty of responses mocking his swing and miss.

Just when you thought the Miami Hurricanes were back, they go and blow a No. 6 ranking, a shot at the ACC Championship game, and a solid spot in the College Football Playoff with losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse in two out of their last three games to finish the regular season.

That's not going to get the job done when you're trying to compete for titles. You certainly can't expect to pick up any numbers from reporters on the sideline with that kind of finish.