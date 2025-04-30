Heat Reporter Ends Miami's Season On A High Note With A Viral Photo That Has The Internet Talking

The Miami Heat ended their season on Monday night by getting absolutely run out of the building by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 138-83 loss to the Cavs completed the sweep and eliminated them from the NBA Playoffs.

The Heat, who finished the regular season eight games under .500, were overmatched throughout the series and never stood a chance. But all was not lost in Miami's disappointing end to the season. Heat reporter Trish Christakis turned it into an opportunity.

It was an opportunity for her to reflect on the long season, after her third year covering the Heat, and to show how thankful she is that she gets to cover the team.

It was also, it turns out, an opportunity for Christakis to go viral. She did so by sharing a photo from her last live shot of the season.

She tossed a "Year 3! What a season for the Miami Heat, thankful" caption on the post, added some emojis and a reference to the photographer, then boom millions of views and the internet is talking.

Heat reporter Trish Christakis put an exclamation point at the end of her season

This sort of season-ending reporter recap has gone viral before. Who can forget when then-New Orleans Saints reporter Aileen Hnatiuk broke the internet?

It seems like just yesterday. That was back at the beginning of 2023. Hnatiuk has moved on from New Orleans. She's now a Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tampa sports in general, reporter.

What's next for Trish Christakis? We'll have to wait and see whether she takes any viral victory laps or not, as Hnatiuk managed to do.

What is known is that she has been with the CBS News Miami team since 2022. Originally from the Chicagoland area, she graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign majoring in Journalism.

Christakis is an award-winning sports anchor and reporter, according to her bio, and in addition to covering the Heat, has covered the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, March Madness and the MLB Draft.

Let's go ahead and add eraser of a disappointing Miami Heat playoff run, and internet star to that bio. Best of luck to her as she tries to make her way through her DMs. I suspect there are a lot of full-court airballs being wildly launched in there.