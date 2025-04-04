Mexico Dumps Its Literal S--t Into The U.S., Official Shows In Video

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is tired of Mexico pouring its s--t — yes, it's s--t — into the United States and he wants something done about it.

Desmond launched a crusade against Mexican s--t from Tijuana being poured into the Tijuana River which flows into the United States and then into the Pacific Ocean. "This is why we’ve had beaches closed for over 1,000 days and why our Navy SEALs are getting sick," Desmond tweeted Friday afternoon as this story began to boil over.

"This is not just an environmental disaster — it’s a national security crisis. The solution starts with accountability. Mexico must treat its sewage, not dump it on us," Desmond continued.

That's right, after years of pumping its drugs and illegals into the U.S., the Mexicans are now adding insult to injury by taking a dump on America.

Jim Desmond is done letting that happen. He's ready for war.

Mexico is expected to take an even bigger dump on the United States starting Monday

Desmond pleaded Friday for help. He says Mexico "plans to dump millions more gallons" of s--t "into our country," beginning Monday.

Lee Zeldin, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that this "disgusting sewage" from Mexico "is harming our precious environment" and he's looking for permanent solutions to "end decades" of such behavior out of the Mexicans.

Fentanyl is killing 70,000 Americans a year.

Illegals can get free health care in the United States after jumping the Mexican-U.S. border.

Millions of gallons of Mexican s--t are being pumped into our waterways.

And all we get are two beach resort cities to visit and it's getting less safe to even visit those places.