Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Cranks Up The Heat, Hooters Girl Maya Made The Calendar & Win Or Go Home

RIP to the Cincinnati Reds season

Welcome. The call to the bullpen was made last week, and I'm on Screencaps duty today and tomorrow. Let's start the morning by saying goodbye to Joe's team's season.

The Cincinnati Reds are the first of the playoff teams this year to punch their tickets to Cancun after getting swept by the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The rest of the Wild Card losers will be sent packing on Thursday, as every other series but the Reds-Dodgers will go the full three games.

My Yankees are one of those teams and as confident as I am in the team, I'm just as worried about the manager. And I know it ultimately comes down to the players.

That said, a decision to pull a guy with plenty left in the tank by Aaron Boone and his puppet masters could very well end the Yankees season.

I'm confident in saying it contributed to them losing Game 1. The season for the Red Sox and Yankees rests on two rookie pitchers.

Connelly Early will be making just his fifth career appearance on Thursday night for Boston and Cam Schlittler his 15th for New York.

The two starters making their 15th career appearance or fewer will be a first in postseason history, according to MLB.com.

That's not all the history being made on Thursday. The three winner take all playoff games in one day has only happened one other time.

The Tigers and Guardians get it started at 3pm then the Padres and Cubs at 5pm followed by the Red Sox and Yankees at 8pm.

Oh, and there's a Thursday Night Football game between the 49ers and Rams. It should be a decent sports day in early October.

Fair or Foul?: Kentucky woman causes $1k in damages to a Little Caesars after being told she would be charged for extra sauce

Let's take a look at a situation inside a Louisville Little Caesars. This incident over extra sauce took place back in January, but she reportedly wasn’t arrested until September 22, more on that in a second.

Before I pass any judgment here, I need to know the cost of this extra sauce. What are we talking about? Is this a quarter or are we getting up into dollars for this extra sauce?

WDRB reports that Breanna Haynes placed an order over the phone before heading to the store to pick it up. When she asked for extra sauce with her order, an employee told her it would cost $1.

That's when she allegedly "created a disturbance in the store." Police say that she knocked things off the counter, including a customer computer stand and the register, which caused more than $1,000 in damages.

I hate being hit with extra charges as much as the next guy. Just ask the old cable company we used to have, but a $1 for some extra sauce doesn’t seem like, and I could be wrong (that's why I asked if this was fair or foul), a reason to flip out.

Maybe a few swear words. Maybe.

Haynes left the store after causing the damage. The Little Caesars employees were able to provide Louisville police with her name, and they compared surveillance footage to a known picture of her.

This led to a charge of criminal mischief, but they never bothered to arrest her, not until September 22. Why September? Well, that's when Haynes was involved in another incident.

This wasn’t a food-related incident. This involved the father of her child and a brick. Court documents, WDRB reports, state that she allegedly threw a brick at the man's car, not over $1 sauce, but because he wanted to move back to Cincinnati.

That incident, according to police, caused more than $1,000 in damage. She was charged with assault and criminal mischief. I think we can sum it up by saying 2025 hasn’t been her year.

In other noteworthy news, it turns out an appointment with your barber isn't a valid excuse to drive 107 mph

Is that because he didn’t have a note from his barber? What was he supposed to do, cancel the appointment? Not speed to try to make the appointment?

The "appointment with his barber" excuse was made by 57-year-old Michael Stanek after he was pulled over by police in Florida.

The camera on the dash and body of the arresting officer was released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. I suppose as a reminder that you can't do triple digits on the highway, even if you are trying to make it to your barber appointment.

He didn’t make his appointment. In Florida, if you're caught driving 50 mph over the speed limit or at speeds of 100 mph or more, you're a "super speeder."

That means a trip to jail. This guy and his not so fresh haircut were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was eventually released on a $150 bond.

Let's stay in Florida where a sheriff roasted a prostitute during his press conference

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who isn’t new to going viral, turned a recent press conference of his into a hilarious roast of a prostitute.

Now you'll hear haters of his approach questioning if his antics are necessary and saying things like why can’t he be more professional and focus on fighting crime?

Those are people that don’t know how to have a good time. And to them I say why can't he do both? Why can’t he effectively fight crime and turn press conferences into roasts?

The answer is he can, and he does, and he's funny and that's one of the reasons they don’t like him. But how can you not like this?

Is it unorthodox? Sure. Is it entertaining? Absolutely, and I'll take that over the standard put you to sleep press conferences being conducted by other sheriffs.

--------

That's it for Thursday. I have to let some dogs out, grab some more coffee, and get started on True Romance. Then, of course, we have a packed afternoon into the evening of playoff baseball and Thursday Night Football.

It's going to be a packed day. I'm back on Screencaps duty in the morning while Joe recharges his batteries, and then it's back to the regularly scheduled programming.

Have a great day. Send me some emails in for tomorrow morning and enjoy watching playoff baseball. My Yankees are up against the Red Sox and their own manager so I'll probably be sweating bullets all night.

Send me your meat or anything else you want to sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go ahead and follow me over on Twitter while you're at it.

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: