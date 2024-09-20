Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Closes Out Her Summer With A Sweat, Ohtani Freezing Cold Takes & Wood!

The Final Friday of Summer

As we close out Summer ‘24, I hope that those of you who came along for the Respect Summer ride know how much I appreciate your participation in shoving back on these national brands that just want to suck up as much money as possible from your wallets.

I hope you understand how important it was to stand up to the bullies who prey on our/your wife/girlfriend's emotions. I still remember when someone sent me photos of pumpkin beers being released in early August and the disgust I felt for society as I was preparing for a blazing hot summer weekend.

Looking back at some of the highlights:

Took Screencaps Jr. to his first MLB game and the Detroit Tigers have been on fire ever since. If the Tigers make the playoffs, I'll do my best to get Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III up for a game. The Kinsey family spent a week in eastern TN, western North Carolina exploring creeks, woods, watching bears go about their business and riding go-karts in Pigeon Forge. Screencaps Jr.'s baseball team made it to another house ball championship game and it was one for the ages as Sequoia hit that massive inside-the-park grand slam in the top of 6 to send the game to extra innings. Yes, our team lost, but that was a moment I won't forget. Screencaps the III had his first legitimate soccer goal where he buried the shot into the back of the net. Mrs. Screencaps had her best year of gardening even in a drought. I'm consistently breaking 90 on the golf course. No hospital visits, pending the completion of today and tomorrow. The 4th of July and Respect Summer (last Saturday) parties were a success. The Two-Club Invitational saw its biggest turnout ever and was a huge success. I never had to call a pool equipment expert all summer.

- Voiceover Mike in California writes:

I was in the Home Depot last night, picking up a snap trap and batteries (Battery Daddy's very much on display) and they already had the front of the store switching it up for Christmas. If you look closely, you'll see Halloween in the background. I mean, if they want to pass frivolous laws, they should address the sanctity of the seasons and the holidays, and leave our mowers alone.

As always, keep up the great work of pumping out the best content on the web.

- Hunter writes:

In response to the Today Show’s way to early holiday crap, we are still respecting summer down south this week. I love fall and all the things that come with it but I refuse to give in until it’s time. So sick of the fall/holiday creep.

Work from home productivity

- Ron in Lake O, Oregon chimes in:

Good morning from a tiny RED pinpoint in the great Blue Evil that is the Portland Metro Area.

I have been working from home for the last 2.75 years for an expanding hospital system. Worse I have become a state employee Union member. This is a thing I have never been nor wanted to be but the job left me no option.

Aside from the obvious jokes to be made it can be very easy to be lazy here. The job lends itself to the manipulation of time and numbers and one can easily look productive without really putting in the effort.

I think it really comes down to mindset. I am old enough to be the father of a vast majority of my team members and also grandfather to one of their kids. Yet without fail I am generally the most productive member of my team on a consistent day to day basis. Sometimes by working with one or two more patients and sometimes with 10+ for the day.

The thing that most WFH folks in their 20's (and honestly any age group) do that kills productivity is to call out "sick" and leave us short handed for the day. My team is budgeted for 8 (we have 7 but 2 are out today) and should be staffed at 12. Too many times patients, et. al. just give up and don't wait to talk with us.

There are other issues that are either systemically driven or a byproduct of the Union being a Union in a DEEP DEEP DEEP BLUE and Union run state that kill productivity too but those things are due to human nature and as the man says in Shooter "...you can't kill that with a bullet."

And yes I am writing this during my work day but some days we deal with a lot of patients and some days we don't. Today is a bit of both. However, good time management means being able to "multitask" throughout the day.

Keep up the great stuff and know that some of us work from home slobs really appreciate the example you set for us.

- Anonymous reacts to the USA Today writer complaining about work from home people not always working:

Keep me anonymous as I am guilty of all of those but also like you – work until the job is done. If that means 20 straight hours on a computer because someone forgot to give you a heads up that the deadline was moved up – do it. If I’m done by 10 am, great – enjoy the day because I know tomorrow may not be so fun.

However, the reason I emailed is you missed the most important thing about her article: she didn’t do any real writing! She regurgitated a survey that someone else did. She just took their work, rewrote it with some b.s. added in and sent it in to her editor who also clearly works from home and had better things to do than make sure their writers put out good work.

It’s like she is a failed management consultant. I hope that at the very least, she enjoyed the remaining 7 ½" hours of her work day at a golf course, bar, beach, etc or else that "effort" was for nothing.

Ok – off to mow, thankfully today is one of those easy days.

- Todd R. says:

Been reading Screencaps a few months now and enjoy it - thanks and keep up the good work!



Regarding working from home - I work for a hospital in their IT department as a database admin. I have the choice to be fully remote, but I live close enough that I go in 2-3 days a week. When I work from home, I do step away a bit to do some errands or deal with something at the house. That being said, because I work for a hospital, I’m on call pretty much 24/7 and we can’t do system maintenance during regular hours. I have to get on calls at night or early AM periodically to patch or deal with system issues. I figure it comes out in the wash.



Regarding respecting summer - I totally agree with you on that. It’s not fall until the autumnal equinox. I hate seeing Halloween (and even Christmas!) stuff in August/early September. I don’t want to think about Halloween until the end of September and no Christmas stuff before Black Friday or after January 8.



There’s a guy in my area who goes all out decorating for Halloween, so much that people drive by and take pictures of his place. He used to wait until the end of September but this year he started on Labor Day. See below:





Battery Daddy Appreciation

I'm still pissed over that stupid Battery Box the Today Show was promoting this week while the beta dude Craig Melvin was like, ‘Hey, this is a great invention' like the beta male he is. If Craig had balls he'd know that the Battery Daddy invented this industry and the Battery Box is junk.

- Mig writes:

I was triggered the other day when you posted about about the garbage battery organizers they were promoting on The Today Show. To me, the most genius design for the Battery Daddy is that you cannot spill the batteries unless you do it on purpose. How many of us have been using their toolbox, tackle box, or other type of organizing box and picked it up only to realize you did not secure the lid latch, leaving tools and tackle spread on the ground.

The Battery Daddy has a lid on both sides that is molded around the handle. I am simple minded but this struck me as amazing. The picture below shows my first aid kit on top of the Battery Daddy. If I pick up the first aid kit without the latches secured my supplies are all over the floor. I've done this numerous times with my tackle and tool boxes. The Battery Daddy has four latches and they could all be unlatched, if you pick it up by the handle, the batteries will not spill out. The handle also has spaces for four batteries. I just flipped to 60 last month and these are the things that get me charged up.

Me and the boy are heading to the UT game on October 5. Friends run a good tailgate in lot 10.

Take care of your batteries and they will take care of you.

Kinsey:

I will be in Kentucky on Oct. 5 with Team Screencaps at the Ragnar Relay race from the Jim Beam distillery to Lexington, KY. Going to miss your tailgating opportunity.

Show me a better setup than this

Stay tuned for a post on how the guy takes his living room to his pontoon boat for fishing trips. This is man at his best. I know, I know, I know…there will be mailers screaming about being one with nature and how we should get away from it all.

Guys, we get so few Saturdays to enjoy both activities. Why not combine them?

By the way, those new GPS golf carts that lock when you get too close to the greens are annoying, but it's nice to pump football through the cart speakers.

The game is changing.

Robot police dogs are here…how long until war is fought between robot dogs and drones?

I assume the U.S. is already testing out all this technology in Ukraine.

It was a big week for the supermoon

I heard a local weather guy call it something like an ‘overly dramatic’ supermoon, which I thought was interesting.

- Tim T. sent in this one:

########################

That's it for the final Friday of Summer. It's been one helluva ride this year. Thank you for your support. Thank you for playing in my golf tournament. Thank you for all the content you've dialed up over the past three months.

There's not a column in the United States that had a summer like this one.

Now go finish off summer by taking a long lunch and then not returning to the office. It's going to be 87 here today and Jim Leyland is in town to be honored at the homecoming game later tonight. The new hall of famer went to high school here.

Have a great weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

