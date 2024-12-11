'Merry Twinmas' From The Cavinder Twins Who Hit The Beach With A Content Announcement

The Cavinder Twins are officially back after taking a year off from college basketball. The fifth year seniors are logging more than 31 minutes a game through the first 9 games of the season.

Hanna and Haley have helped to lead the Miami Hurricanes to an 8-1 record. Not bad, but we're not here to talk about their on-court contributions. The twins have an announcement to make.

First, they'd like to wish everyone a "Merry Twinmas" from the beach with some festive content. Second, they're joining the exclusive content game.

Both of the sisters are now sharing content on Passes. The same platform influencing heavyweights like Paige Spiranac, Olivia Dunne, and Lindsay Brewer have taken their talents to.

Nothing says Merry Twinmas like exclusive content. The sisters announced on Instagram, "Merry Twinmas🎄🎄 We’re excited to be on Passes where you guys can see vlogs, livestreams, shop merch, and get an inside scoop into our lives in a whole new way we haven’t posted anywhere else ✨"

The Cavinder Twins are spreading holiday cheer

Adding the Cavinder Twins to the lineup is only going to cement the platform as one of the premiere spots for influencers and those raking in big NIL dollars.

The Cavinder Twins were happy to join a spot where they can share some behind-the-scenes type of content and the stuff they don’t share on other platforms.

"Partnering with Passes has been an amazing opportunity to connect with our fans on a deeper level while sharing our journey both on and off the court," said Hanna Cavinder.

"It’s exciting to collaborate with a platform that helps creators like us turn our passions into meaningful businesses and showcase our behind-the-scenes moments with everyone who supports us."

"Passes aligns perfectly with what Haley and I are all about—authenticity, ambition, and creating connections," said Haley Cavinder.

"Whether it’s giving fans an inside look at our season or sharing unforgettable experiences from major events, Passes lets us bring our world closer to theirs. We’re thrilled to be part of a platform that empowers creators to dream big and make it happen."

There you have it, just in time for the holidays. Merry Twinmas to all.