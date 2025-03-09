Idiots Harass Massive Bear, Are Lucky To Be Alive: WATCH

A couple of young men played a very stupid game with a bear, and they're lucky it didn't end in disaster.

It's amazing how dumb people can be, and that was on full display in a new video going viral.

Young men harass a bear in troubling viral video.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofyellowstone is known for pumping out plenty of disturbing interactions between people and nature, and the latest one is nuts.

A couple of young men thought it'd be a good idea to harass a bear that clearly wasn't interested in playing games.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for reactions to flood in, and people weren't impressed:

Team Bear!

1000% Team Bear!

Darwin had a point.

Poor bear.

I’m not saying if there was a mauling, I’d be upset… just bears doing bear things

I have never witnessed anyone that truly deserved to be eaten by a bear before. Ladies please pay attention to their faces, these are not the kind of boys you need to reproduce with.

I have done some really, REALLY dumb sh*t in my youth when drunk, but my God these boys were absolutely committed to winning a Darwin Award. You know the bear could smell their impairment, too, and made the decision like "Aww sh*t. I’m not that hungry and it won’t be worth it if I get caught."

That poor bear

always rootin' for the wildlife.

Just imagine dying in your underwear

Now, we've all done dumb things in our younger years. The goal is to grow up, mature and realize how stupid those actions were.

Hand up, I've certainly done some stuff I probably shouldn't have in my younger years. I have *NEVER* done anything this dumb.

Bears are among the last animals on the planet you want trouble with. No matter how strong you think you are, you're not winning a fight against a pissed-off bear that feels threatened or cornered. It will pick you clean, especially if it's a grizzly or polar bear.

Also, in case you don't know, bears are incredibly fast. They can make lightning-quick moves.

