Meme Of Donald Trump As Star Wars Jedi Knight Goes Viral, But Nerds Sill Complain About It

Today is May 4th, or as most people know it, Star Wars Day.

The date is a play on words of the most famous tag-line in the franchise; "May the Force be with you" (May the Force, May the Fourth, see it?). As such, the White House released a meme of Donald Trump that celebrated the day, along with the following caption.

"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy," the White House wrote. "You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you."

It’s a classic Donald Trump meme: it creates an image you can’t unsee, it’s funny, and it's got a caption that blends Trump’s voice with pop culture references.

But a second look shows there is something very wrong with this.

I’m no Star Wars nerd, mostly because the dialogue for all the movies is awful and because the third trilogy completely abandoned the line built in the other episodes (plus, The Lord of the Rings is way better, but I digress).

Even so, I do know one thing: only Sith Lords ever use red lightsabers - and that’s what Trump is wielding in the meme.

I’m sure there’s an explanation. Maybe his team was thinking of using red because it's a patriotic color, or because it's the color of the Republican party. However, they could have gone with blue to be patriotic or just stuck with green. Choosing red does not give off the vibe the social media team probably wanted.

Many fans quickly noticed this flaw in the design and attacked it like an army of clones.

Next time, the White House could watch some of the episodes before making a meme that potentially frames Trump as a Sith to keep the nerds quiet.