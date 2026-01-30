Melania Trump Shows Purple-Haired Libs What A Real Woman Looks Like At Doc Premiere, Vonn Crashes & Bacon!

Do you know how many real human Big Js care that you exist? Very few. I do care. I actually want to hear from you. I want to know about your life, what makes you tick, what you've accomplished in life and where you're vacationing. The scumbag Big Js just want to shove their viewpoints down your throat. Not me. I want you to shape this column.

Explain this whole YouTube thing

Remember, I WILL NOT post videos in this column. My ChatGPT assistant tells me to just post a link to the YouTube page and then let you click on videos you want to watch.

GO HERE FOR THE SCREENCAPS YOUTUBE PAGE.

— Brian B. emails:

I try to open your newsletter as soon as possible to get your % up. I don’t always read it right away though. Same with the YouTube channel , I subscribed right away. I am now watching all 3 in a row.



Are you able to discuss the YouTube payout or whatever it is called? I have noticed a bigger push lately of YouTubers pushing the like and bell notifications but how much does that interaction help the payout?



I subscribed and watch a number of channels, but why should I need to interact 5 more times? You already have me engaged. You as in anyone I subscribe and watch. Curious if you can shed light on this in the videos or the column. Everyone is chasing that nut but what is the formula they are using to pay out to creators?



Had a couple two three pops so hopefully it all makes sense.

Kinsey:

Your email makes total sense. The Screencaps account doesn't make a single penny right now. You have to cross 1,000 subscribers and something like 4,000 hours of view time on your videos to qualify for the advertising program. Six days into the project, the account has 427 subscribers. I'm told that is very, very good. I DO NOT ask you to subscribe, HAMMER the alarm bell or comment to get paid. I do it more of a goof on the YouTubers who are constantly telling people to "HIT" the Subscribe button. I don't even know if OutKick will do a rev share if I do make money via the account. I'm not worried about $30. The money is the least of my concerns. Work sent me to the Ryder Cup on assignment. They can have the $30, if I ever make $30 for them. My main concern is how I can take this Screencaps project and make it even better. Remember, I've literally created this career for myself. I enjoy going to work. I went from designing newspaper ads to starting a blog, making that blog a success, selling that blog, running that blog for the new owner to being hired by Clay to work for OutKick. At my age, having fun, getting paid, paying bills and creating a nice life for my family is the main concern. My kids get pumped up when I tell them I've added five subscribers. They think that's just wild. Do you get an alert on your phone via the YouTube bell button? I don't even know if that thing works, but you're damn right I'm going to ask you to HAMMER IT. All I ask is that you guys have fun with this side project. Don't take it too seriously. I won't take it too seriously, even if I am able to find someone to make me a neon ‘Screencaps’ sign like the neon signs that all the cool podcasts have. That said, I need to work on my set design.

Great American® Vern's Smoked Salmon recipe

— Hans in southern AZ asks:

Just wondering if you could post Vern's smoked salmon recipe again. It's absolutely amazing and wanted to make some for the Super Bowl when my Seahawks beat down the Pats! Love the YouTube show by the way.

Kinsey:

2 CUPS TERIYAKI

1 CUP SOY SAUCE

1 CUP DARK BROWN SUGAR

ADD APPLE JUICE (10-20 OZ) AS NEEDED TO COVER FISH

POUR OVER SALMON WHICH HAS BEEN CUT TO DESIRED SIZE

AND PLACED IN NON-METALLIC CONTAINER. (I USE A

RUBBERMAID DISHPAN) BRINE TIME VARIES DEPENDING ON

THICKNESS OF FISH AND AMOUNT-I USUALLY BRINE FOR MIN

OF 12-16 HRS -OBJECT IS TO HAVE DRIED OUT SOMEWHAT

–FISH WILL TURN A DARKER COLOR

AFTER BRINEING -QUICK RINSE IN COLD WATER AND PLACE

SKIN DOWN ON RACKS- THAT HAVE BEEN SPRAYED WITH

NON-STICK (PAM). TRY TO PUT THICK TOGETHER AND THIN

TOGETHER THEN YOU CAN TAKE OFF THOSE DONE EARLIER.

PAT DRY WITH PAPER TOWELS AND ALLOW TO AIR DRY

EITHER IN REFRIDGERATOR OR A COOL PLACE IN THE

GARAGE-DO NOT COVER-GLAZE (PELLICLE) WILL FORM

AFTER ABOUT 12 to 24 HRS.

SMOKE FOR 4-6 HRS, DEPENDS ON THICKNESS AND

PERSONAL PREFERENCE-I LIKE IT MOIST NOT DRY. SMOKER

TEMP SHOULD BE 150 /160 DEGREES. REMOVE RACKS WHEN

INTERNAL FISH TEMP REACHES 130 +/- 5. WOOD CAN BE

APPLE, CHERRY OR ALDER. I PREFER APPLE-I NEVER USE

HICKORY OR MESQUITE-TOO STRONG- WILL TAKE 2 FULL

PANS. I BRUSH WITH HONEY/MAPLE SYRUP GLAZE OR AGAVE

AMBER AFTER REMOVING FROM SMOKER.

Were you triggered when Dillon showed his MEAT & it was disorganized?

— Alex in NC was:

Dillon's Bacon looks delicious, and I hope he is staying warm up north, but did his picture cause message count anxiety like it did me?

Are Latino breastaurants doing better than Twin Peaks and Hooters?

— Isaac emails:

On the topic of Brestaurants - have you heard of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina? It is a breastaurant with a hispanic/latino flair. I believe they began in TX and last time I went to Texas my brother said we were going to visit one. I went to Austin for the Texas/Vandy football game and so we visited one in Austin and man was it sketchy.

We could hear the music as soon as we got out of the car and once inside we were yelling at each other as a DJ was posted up in a corner. We even got padded down to get in the front door!

We sat at the bar and had one beer and got out of there. The chicas were dressed in little to no clothing, mostly straps. My brother has visited other locations, first time at that one, and said they are not all like that but I made up my decision that I was OK to not ever set foot in one again.

https://ojoslocos.com/

Kinsey:

Based on the content I'm seeing out of Ojos on social media, it's like the trashiest breastaurant in the breastaurant industry. Is there a reader out there who would like to defend Ojos? I'm all ears. I just know what I see. They might as well turn this into the first chain of Mexican restaurant strip clubs.

Free chips and salsa and a lap dance after your fifth marg.

A Screencaps reader who left Florida for Idaho

— Marty in Hailey, ID says:

Before we moved back to Idaho we were residents of Florida. Anna Maria Island specifically just south of Tampa. We were surprised living there just how many homes had fireplaces. When the temps dropped a bit they would fire them up. Anna Maria Island is a great place for a Florida visit BTW. No high rises, no chain stores/restaurants (there is a Publix) and seven miles of uncrowded beach to chill on.



It’s not cold everywhere. We normally have 2-3 feet of snow on the ground this time of year and I can still see the ground in many places. Sun Valley skiing is still good though compared to what I’m hearing about CO and UT. We may not freeze when going outside but we still have our heads on a swivel. Mountain lion at 5AM walked to the front door then out to the garage. A neighbor lost a cat the night before.

Safe flying

— Jake in Oregon checks in:

I want this guy on the jet way next time I fly (the door plug that blew out of the alaska flight a few years ago landed 1/4 Mike from our house )

You guys seem to love Pizza Hut content

It's rare to see a double Hut. This one is near Lansing.

What's on the menu at Cafe Aranda in Malaga, Spain?

Keep up on Mike T. and Cindy T. Send them messages. Connect. Ask them questions about their daily budget in Spain. Ask they how the $1.79 beers taste.

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/01/24/1-24-2026-peniscola-spain/

— The Ts share what they ordered today:

Churros , chocolate for dipping and coffee with milk.

That is it for this week. Yes, I plan on doing another YouTube video today for those of you who want something to watch this weekend. I promise to give you the best 10 minutes I possibly can muster up.

Let's go have a good one. Stay warm.

