Mel Gibson Learns His House Burnt Down While On Joe Rogan's Show

Actor Mel Gibson found out that he lost his Malibu house due to the ongoing California wildfires while he was taping an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"It's devastating. It's emotional," Gibson began as he tried to come up with words to describe the unthinkable and horrific situation that has led to over 300,000 California residents being evacuated.

THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO BURN

"I was doing the Rogan podcast… And I was kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, 'I wonder if my place is still there. But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there," Gibson said in an interview with NewsNation.

The 69-year-old actor then tried having at least some sort of laugh by adding, "I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore."

Fortunately, Gibson's wife and son were evacuated and safe - which is what he says is the most important thing.

"I had a lot of personal things there that, you know, I can’t get back. All kinds of stuff, everything from photographs to files to, you know, you know, just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing, you know, pretty cool stuff, you know, but you know that can all be replaced," Gibson said. "These are only things. And the good, the good news is that, you know, those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way. That’s all I can care about, really."

The Braveheart actor added that one of the things that did survive the fire were his chickens of all things!

Gibson's Malibu residence is just one of unfortunately, thousands of homes that have been destroyed due to the out of control wildfires across Los Angeles County. Many celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and countless others.