Megyn Kelly Takes Sydney Sweeney To Task For Dumping Out Her Boobs In See-Through Dress

Put 'em away, Syd.

Megyn Kelly unloaded Thursday on Sydney Sweeney, who went about as viral as you're ever going to see on the Internet these days, for wearing a silver see-through dress that left grown men absolutely stunned.

"She was on the red carpet [Wednesday] night and she decided to show off her number one asset, which, contrary to the American Eagle jeans ad, is not really her jeans. It's her enormous breasts," Kelly said, while noting they are "spectacular."

Go on.

"I object to this," Kelly, 54, told her "The Megyn Kelly Show" audience on Thursday. "I disapprove of the dress because it’s completely see-through. You can see her entire nipples. She reminded me of Kim Kardashian."

Kelly then offered up some constructive advice while noting that she "draw[s] the line at the areola" being visible.

"She … overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hope to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination," Kelly added.

Again, that's a smart observation.

Here's the problem: Sweeney's boobs are EVERYWHERE on the Internet. If you want to see them, they're around.

Then why was Wednesday night's red carpet such an eye-opening event where Sweeney left nothing to the imagination?

Because they're spectacular. We can all agree on that. You don't see the classy, "enormous" and "spectacular" red carpet boobs in sheer like this very often. We're so used to seeing weirdo transGs, tatted up messes and other trainwrecks promoted as pop culture icons on the red carpet that this felt special.

Kelly has a theory that someone either in Sweeney's inner-circle, or on the dress designer's team pulled a fast one on the actress. Is it possible she was "misled" as Kelly puts it?

"I guarantee you, somebody brought the dress to her and was like, ‘Now we’ll take it next level,'" Kelly continued. "And she trusted the wrong person, and before you knew it, we had all seen it."