Popular Country Singer Says She Got Death Threats Over SEC Football Song: WATCH

"Tennessee Orange" is one of Megan Moroney's most popular songs, and came out in 2022.

Megan Moroney apparently upset some crazy people with her song "Tennessee Orange."

Moroney is one of the fastest rising stars in country music, and her big breakthrough came in 2023 with her album "Lucky."

Prior to dropping the album, the Georgia Bulldogs fan released "Tennessee Orange" in December 2022 as a single. It immediately became the biggest song of her career.

The point of the song is shockingly simple. She likes a guy enough to wear Tennessee Volunteers gear over the Bulldogs.

It's vanilla. It's innocent. It's no big deal…..unless you're nuts.

Megan Moroney says she got death threats over "Tennessee Orange."

Moroney appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday night and revealed that the popular song didn't go over well with everyone.

In fact, it led to death threats, Moroney revealed during the interview.

You can check out her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It just…….means more in the SEC? Honestly, she doesn't seem flustered at all. Moroney is keeping the vibes high.

Having said that, getting death threats over an SEC rivalry-related song is the least surprising thing I've heard all day.

I respect SEC fans. They're awesome. Many are also out of their mind. The passion leads some people to do some very stupid things.

Let's never forget Alabama fan Harvey Updyke poisoned the Toomer’s Corner oak trees at Auburn, and then bragged about it to Paul Finebaum.

Or, let's throw it back to when a Texas A&M fan suggested hiring a hitman was cheaper than paying out Jimbo Fisher's contract.

Again, we're dealing with a rare breed of people when it comes to SEC football.

And my personal favorite. When an LSU fan threatened to murder me for criticizing Angel Reese.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with SEC fans, even if you're a music superstar. Do you have any crazy fan experiences? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.