Megan Moroney Sucks Down Drinks In Her Bikini On A Boat Because It's Summer, Panthers Secret Weapon & Tacos!

It was nice to have a tweet hit on Iran

No, I do not get paid when a tweet hits. I just wanted to get one on the board since so many other national talking heads — Clay — have been tweeting so much political stuff. It was time for a sports tweet to cut through.

Are you watching the WNBA to see how the goons are beating up on Caitlyn?

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

I’ve never been watched a minute of WNBA but with all the X posts from Clay & Dave I see enough Caitlyn highlights to almost be fan. It’s an epic fail of her GM to not have a bench that looks like these goons from Slap Shot.

Kinsey:

Please remember what Sophie Cunningham has on her resume — a black belt at age 6! It's true. It's on her University of Missouri bio page.

Has Livvy Dunne peaked?

— Rob in Florida asks:

Once again, Random thoughts with an acknowledgment to Thomas Sowell.

Not only do I have three ring cameras, I also have an AI Shark vacuum ( we named it Mack the Knife, sing the song, you’ll understand why ). I also do not care who sees the layout of my house, nor do I care if anyone spys on the outside of my house. I don’t have any launch codes nor am I that important in the grand scheme of things. If you are worried about your Ring being hacked, you think way to highly of yourself. I’m with Chris B on this one, I need you to tell me why I should be concerned.

I played in the town league for years growing up, the last year I played, my Dad coached our team and we won the Championship for our division. We celebrated at my Grandfathers donut shop ( He was also the sponsor of the team ) with free donuts for the team. My Dad never coached again and I went on to play football. You are correct, a simpler time, a better time as far as I’m concerned, pure joy that has stayed with me forever.

The heat is already here in Florida, the storms roll through every day and we watch the Tropics for hurricanes forming.

I’m almost hesitant to put this out there, but I will. Has Livvy Dunne peaked? Stay with me here, I’m going somewhere with this. She is now done with her athletic career, seems to be all in on following her future Yankee boyfriend around ( you know that guy is signing with the Yankees ). The training ritual top-notch athletes have to follow is brutal, keeps them in top shape. Can anyone else see her in about 12 months maybe, just maybe, fighting gravity? I may get some hate thrown at me, but you just can’t keep that gymnast build forever, stuff changes. Don’t get me wrong, she is a beautiful young woman, there is no shade being thrown her way from me. However……

Kinsey:

I can see this argument on Dunne. She was an influencer who needed gymnastics. It worked well together. Now she's a retired gymnast influencer who has already done the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Now what?

Can Dunne act? Would she take some sort of digital TV job when the Yankees sign Skenes? I just don't see it. He's going to be so wealthy that Dunne wouldn't need the money from some TV job. Her best bet is to stay in this lane where she's the face of a generation and just ride it. Sign some brand deals. Travel. Go to the College World Series when she wants.

It's entirely possible we're looking at a Kate Upton situation where Dunne fades off into history and pop culture finds a new ‘it’ girl and life goes on.

Travel Ball

— Kevin in Gibsonia, PA says:

"Several teams ranked in the top 10 of 12U in the country" may be one of the most ridiculous lines I have ever read. I would love to know how they come up with the rankings? Have they seen every 12U team play?

Kinsey:

Here in NW Ohio, I watched a 10U team roll into the park last night with their speakers, their sliding mitts, their six dad coaches & their expensive jerseys and then they step on the field and it was all show. I saw one kid hit a fly ball to the outfield. Everything else was weak grounders.

I feel like there has to be a new rule: You don't get to play the walk-up bullshit until your team slaps a nice single to the outfield grass. Earn that bullshit walk-up music.

It's nice to see high school kids backing their cars into parking spots

I had 95% of this edition of Screencaps finished when I had to take Screencaps Jr. to River Runners, which is a junior high and high school daily running program where kids run like four miles.

That's not the story. The story is how I pulled into the parking lot and saw a neighborhood kid, a friend of the family, had backed his car into a parking spot.

I can't explain how nice it is to see that out of a Gen Z, soon-to-be high school senior. That's a kid who's ready to join the workforce. If your high school senior is backing a car into a spot, you have won as a parent.

Book recommendations & ‘Show Us Your Bookcase’

— Scheels Christian emails:

Hey Joe - "Scheels" Christian here - IDK if that's my official Outkick name but if so that's cool.



Here's a picture of my bookshelf (sorry about the quality, iPhone 11 still kicking here) - lots of them are coffee table type books, not really "summer reading", but here's a few that IMO are:



1. Pretty much any of the sports books are good - Al Michaels' book is fantastic, Cosell, The Boys of Winter and The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty are excellent.

2. Haven't read Brothers by Alex Van Halen yet. The Marilyn Manson autobiography makes for interesting poolside conversation if you read it in such a place.

3. 5th Harry Potter book is my favorite.

4. I bought and read and liked A Tree Grows in Brooklyn because one of the characters on Band of Brothers was reading it. Shooter is also a good read.

5. The IBM, Thought Reform, and Ayn Rand essays books were TOUGH to get through - not summer reading recommended.

6. Monster is the autobiography of an LA gang member - I learned some "street" terms I had no idea about...

7. Lots of Stephen King - he's good summer reading. First book I ever read by him my mom suggested, we were at a lake cabin resort type place, the book was Different Seasons (Shawshank, Apt Pupil, Stand by Me). I may have been too young at the time (was maybe 12) for that book (the sisters in Shawshank and the dream in Apt Pupil WTF).

8. Anyone who'd read State of Fear by Michael Crichton knew that the lockdowns and all the Covid crap was a big fat pile of it.

9. Gonna get The Complete Calvin and Hobbes re-bound some day - the original binding is not good.



Hope this helps the Screencaps community.

Relax, it's just a small passing storm

Do any of you still have cable? If so, you're now in the minority for the first time in history

Mike T. in Idaho sent over a link to a New York Times piece — relax, he uses multiple news sources & still uses a gas-powered lawnmower — on how streaming has finally overtaken cable as the top TV broadcast source for the first time in history.

I did notice that Spectrum jacked up our monthly Internet rate by $20 which now makes our YouTubeTV/Internet price $150 a month. That's still well below where AT&T had our cable bill at around $230 including the Internet.

Yes, I did buy the Reds TV package from FanDuel, but that has been well worth it. I also just got my notice that the NFL Ticket payment is about to kick in. It's that time of year. Keep an eye on your TV bills. They will try to sneak up new charges while you're on vacation.

If you still have cable, what keeps you from dropping it? Which app are you using the most?

###################

And that is it for this Wednesday right in the middle of June. Don't forget, it's a College World Series doubleheader day with Louisville vs. Coastal Carolina and Arkansas vs. LSU in the nightcap. LSU and Coastal are undefeated. It's a win and advance to the finals day at the CWS.

Let's go have a great day. Stay safe out there from the strong storms sweeping the country. Stay cool.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail account

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :