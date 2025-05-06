Megan Moroney Slips Into A 'Heart' Skirt/Top Combo That Has Instagram Barking, Wild Fight At PNC Park & MEAT!

Three months before his 70th birthday, my father opened a Facebook account & I'm still trying to figure out what it all means

What? He had to be hacked.

That was my reaction Monday when Mrs. Screencaps said she received a Facebook friend request from my father. After spending the majority of my adult life working on the Internet, very little shocks me from the Internet.

I was absolutely stunned that my dad had in fact opened a Facebook account.

We're talking about a Baby Boomer who has never used a computer mouse — or a computer.

Seriously.

He knows more about surveying rods than a computer mouse.

My father spent his career working as a backhoe operator, dump truck driver, bridge builder and road grader operator for the Montgomery County (OH) Engineers Department. 30 years. Started the Monday after he graduated high school with a welding certificate from the vocational school. Retired at 47. Then he went straight to work moving heavy equipment on a flatbed semi-trailer for a Dayton-area rental equipment company because it wasn't like he was going to actually retire at 47.

He's still working. He's probably working eight hours today.

Dad never had an email. No apps on his phone, that I know of, after he graduated from a flip phone to a modern piece of technology which is still an archaic phone.

As a result of living without technology, I'm not sure he has ever really seen any of my work. He knows what I do for a living, but doesn't really know what I do for a living.

I still remember the first time he a text telling me that he could receive messages. It felt weird. I'm not supposed to be sending my dad texts.

He's working. Don't bother him He'll never check the texts If he does look, it will take him an hour to write back a single sentence

Now here I am processing that he has joined the dark side and actually has a social media presence. I'll get to the bottom of this and figure out why now and what he's hoping to accomplish from his new venture.

Hopefully, it's just to keep up with the grandkids and see what we're all up to, and he's not sucked in by Zuck's algorithm & turned into a vegetable. Leave him alone, Zuck, you asshole.

Has your parent been sucked in after spending his/her life away from technology? Did you get sucked in later in life after swearing you'd never get sucked in? What caused you to get sucked in?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

THERE WILL BE A NEWSLETTER RELEASED TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, MAY 7)

Remember, the newsletters come out bi-weekly. Every other Wednesday. You WERE NOT supposed to get one last week.

If you don't get one TOMORROW, and you've shared your email, then there's an issue that Newsletter Manager Olivia G. will have to look into.

If you're not signed up, like my father, get moving. Go HERE, sign up, sit back and get ready.

I'm embarrassed to admit to watching the Kentucky Derby on delay because I didn't realize YouTubeTV had paused while I was outside working on a garden bed with Mrs. Screencaps

— Ken G. says:

Your Kentucky Derby time mess up reminded me of my mistake with LSU vs Florida St where they played back-to-back years on Labor Day weekend.



As I was preparing dinner for the family I put on the TV so I was ready for kickoff. I was surprised to see that the game was on at 7pm. Since I was busy with food prep I was only partially paying attention but it seemed like the game was similar to last years. When there was no halftime - sure enough I was watching the replay and this years game kicked off at 8:20 like I thought! Took some ribbing from the family for that one!

— Jon D. admits:

A few years back when YOUR Bengals had a first-round playoff game against the Raiders---ponder that introductory clause for a moment---I was in Lowe's buying LED troffers and thought I'd tune in. Spun the Spectrum app without looking and heard familiar player names, so I listened.

Turns out, NFL Network counterprogrammed the playoff pregame show with a replay of the previous CIN-LV regular-season meeting. Wasn't until the announcers said something about the Vegas crowd that I realized it couldn't be the playoff game. Solid quarter and a half. Felt pretty dumb.

What's up with the camera angle during Reds home games?

— Tyler asks:

What is it with the main camera angle for Reds Home Games this year? I feel like I'm watching from the back row of the upper deck when I tune in. There was nothing wrong with the old view. This seems like change just for the sake of change.

Kinsey:

It does look like it's pretty far away. I hadn't really noticed this because I was busier wondering why Barry Larkin goes 20 minutes at a time not talking.

Do you like Milwaukee's camera angle better?

Travel Ball Chronicles®

Joe, you're wasting your breath on this. You should just shut up and move on. It's not worth dying on this hill. Dude, give it up.

I report.

You decide if it's time to Make Rec Ball Great Again.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston on 14U kids wearing hoodie jerseys:

Many teams have team hoodies made with their logo on the front & player names / numbers on the back. Our teams made those several times and they were the boys' favorite sweatshirts for many years. My son wore his all winter, everywhere. They were just a warm up top though. Not for wearing during games.

Kinsey:

14U kids wearing hoodies, like what I saw Saturday, looks ridiculously sloppy. Embarassing. The lack of pride shows out of these teams. And the coaches let it go on.

Portland, Oregon & its strip clubs per 100,000 residents

— Ron O. in Lake Oswego reports:

Portland does have the most Strip Clubs per capita in the US. One of which, The Acropolis, or the A-Crop to the in crowd, actually sells fairly decent steak dinners. Many people show up just for take out. This being Portland we also have a several vegan strip clubs. One of which is located next to a pretty good burger joint called Super Deluxe

[#not sponsored by either]

As an aside we also have the most brew pubs per 100,000. Some great some why did you bother.

Finally, we have the fewest churches per 100,000. There may be a corollary there between the three "winners'.

Full TNML mode here so we can have fire pit cigar smokers/Bourbon parties on Saturdays. However there is so much yard "waste" as we are dog sitting a golden retriever to go along with our Lab/Collie mix.

As for the pussification of sports, etc. It isn't always raining in Oregon but it does often. We even get sleet, hail, and the occasional snow/black ice storm in the Metro PDX Area. Anyway one Saturday, back when the now teenaged daughter, was playing 1st Grade rec soccer we had a game up by the High School. The fields there are basically surrounded by open farmland and residential lots. They are also at the highest elevation in town (slightly above 500'. So complete and total exposure to the elements. Anyway it is the middle of April and it is below 40F, the sleet it coming sideways across the 6 pitches the games are being played on and the kids are loving it (the parents, meh). IDK about nowadays (we have been out of sports since the end of freshman year) but WE used to build hard athletes here and generally due to the new artificial fields unless light is involved the kids still play.

I saw the cool cabin the T's posted. A cool getaway in Oregon is going to Fire Lookouts and staying for a few days. The National Forests Org runs that program in multiple states.

Dinner tonight will be pizza from a local place closing their in town spot. The only pizza place I have been going to longer with my wife is the one we met at in Santa Clara.

Texas icehouses

— Steve N. shares:

There's a place for everyone in the Texas nightlife. This is Sheffield's Icehouse (read "dive bar") in Houston, TX. Keep up the great work!

The Dayton readers were reading

— Gary reads every single word I type, including the close of Monday Screencaps:

"And that is it for this first Monday in May. It's time to get after it as we race towards Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer"

I see what you did here…….excellent. Those of us from the Miami Valley know.

Photo from a couple of years ago.

Three years ago, I could send my team to the concession stand with $3 per kids in shop credit and they were fine; Last year, I had to raise the shop credit to $5 per kid or they couldn't get a hot dog and drink

What happened to penny Swedish fish at ballpark concession stands? Bring them back NOW! 50 for 50-cents! Is Slushie dead? I should look at leasing a machine for our park division and donate all the profits back. Which one of you works for Slushie? How much would it cost me to go into the Slushie business?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

Missing IG?

— Jacon B. writes:

Where has Katrina been? Is she out of the game these days?

Kinsey:

I think he's referencing Bama Grad Katrina. She's been around, but the production has been down. Look, maintaining an Internet career for years and years is hard. From what I know, Katrina has a professional job and it's not IG.

Speaking of Katrina, she revealed last night on IG Story that she's found love. The guy looks rich. Typically, nothing ends an IG career like finding a rich boyfriend.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :