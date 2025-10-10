Country Star Crushes Speculation Over Relationship Status With Just A Few Words: WATCH

Megan Moroney is, apparently, as single as single gets.

Moroney is enjoying an incredibly impressive run in the country music world as her popularity continues to explode.

She's responsible for several chart-popping songs and her social media game is among the best in the game.

Moroney has also had plenty of rumors swirling that she might be dating Nick Bosa. It all stems from her appearance at a 49ers game in September. She's also been linked to other stars.

Megan Moroney clears up relationship status.

Honestly, all the speculation about Moroney has been based on pretty weak evidence. However, the fact she never addresses it has only further fueled speculation.

Well, she finally put it all to a rest, and didn't need many words to make it clear she's not dating anyone - no matter what the internet says.

"Because growing up, I thought that I would literally be married and have children by the time I was 25. I am 27, and I am not even dating anyone," Moroney said during a recent Q&A in Portland, according to Whiskey Riff.

You can watch her full comments below.

There you have it, folks! Not Nick Bosa. Not Riley Green. Not anyone. Megan Moroney is single, but is she ready to mingle?

That's the question everyone now has. How many "So, you're saying there's a chance?" memes are we going to see flood in?

The good news for Moroney is that she has plenty of things to keep her busy when it comes to country music.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer will also continue to kill it on social media. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Best of luck to all the guys out there who now foolishly think they have a chance. Godspeed.