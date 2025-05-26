Megan Moroney Kicks Off Summer In A Red Dress In Cold Boston, Indy 500 Drunks & Madness, Plus MDW MEAT!

Memorial Day weekend reports

— Voiceover Mike says:

I was hitting the back 9 at my local course and couldn't help but notice the stripes the guy was laying down, all while dodging errant shots from guys like me. Second is efforts from the grill, along with a PBR light. First try, not a bad beer.

— Jim in Raleigh wanted everyone to see this from the Toledo Mud Hens game:

— LSU Joe emails:

Much respect to AT3 Hakel and C.B. I was overseas with my Navy parents at about 14, and they explained to me that somewhere in the world, a US Navy helicopter crashed every week. My dad mentioned one crash in the Gulf, and all he said was that he was disappointed he wasn't getting mail that week on the boat.

I probably shouldn't have been accidentally introduced into stoicism at that age. But, the ocean is always going to win. Anything you do can get you killed, including doing nothing. People don't understand that about what they think are "safe" jobs in the military.

Don't pour one out on Memorial day, make sure you swallow every bit of that Costco booze!

— Mike T. in Idaho sent in this Memorial Day Weekend report:

Each Veteran has a flag on their grave, placed by a Scout and a solute,





— Doug from Spicewood, TX reports:

Hope the hot dogs are plentiful and the beer ice cold up near you all.

Flags were placed today on all the gravesites in the Texas State Cemetery, downtown Austin. Some graves dating back to the 1850's.

A very solome day - a lone bugler played taps as the final flags were placed. Memorial Day always brings to mind the Billy Ray Cyrus

song " Some Gave All." So true..

A portion of the lyrics from "Some Gave All"

"Love your country and live with pride

And don't forget those who died

America, can't you see?



All gave some and some gave all

And some stood through for the red, white, and blue

And some had to fall

And if you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties and recall

Some gave all"

— Harvey D. in NW Ohio writes:

Memorial Day is remembering those who left it, and I mean, all of it out on the field.

Those who did or did not know that this was their last day. That they knew that what they signed up for, or were drafted to do, that they may or not make it.

They had the belief that what they were doing was for God, Country and Freedom. The reason they were sent into harms way was for the good of all and the bane of evil.

From the farmers that told the Brits to f the f off in 1776, to those out there in some sandbox hunting bad dudes and getting no credit these days. They knew the job and the consequences. They did hard things. They sucked it up and did hard things.

I had an uncle I never knew. Vietnam. Land clearing battalion. The powers that be dropped your ass off on a mountain top with a bulldozer and said make it flat and level for a fire base. Sounds good until the neighbors don't really want you doing a gentrification project in their hood. Yep, they got him.

Or the worst. Get home and can't cope. Granddad drank himself to death after WW II. Never knew him either. Does Memorial Day count for him as well? I don't really know.

All I know is those we remember did the hardest of things. They went out and left their life and futures in some God-forsaken shithole so all of us could have and enjoy those 3 big things: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

We all as a Nation have forgot or are remiss about what has been done over the past 250 years to make sure we can have a 3-day and a barbecue to kick off summer.

I know us, as a Screencaps community, do appreciate those who did the hardest of things, but it's the rest of them that really don't get it. To me that is a failure of a Nation. You can do you Boo, cause someone did the hard work for you.

Little appreciation would be nice.

— Michael F. in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida reacts to Saturday Screencaps:

First off, it’s been a while since I’ve corresponded. Still a faithful reader, but have been busy with my job now that I retired from my career.



The piece about the 23 year old Naval rescue swimmer started to make me tear up, an emotion I manage to quell 99.9% of the time. With SCREENCAPS I expect the laughs, look forward to the odd/unique and certainly don’t hate the ladies in bikinis (though I’m 61 years old and could be their grandfather).



Fellow Italian-American Jimmy Valvano, after his terminal cancer diagnosis said something to effect of "a good day is one where you laugh, cry, and think". Joe, you’ve contributed to a good day.



Love what you do. One last thing: I opened my "From the desk of Joe Kinsey" email this week, it had been going to junk. That should bump the click-through rate!

— Sean in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas sent:

F1 vs. Indy

— John from SD sure loves his European racing:

It’s been a while. Reflecting on a great day of racing, there’s little comparison between F1 v Indy (we went over this last year). Sure marketing the Indy 500 as the greatest spectacle in racing, it doesn’t beat any F1 race. F1 has the premier drivers in the world. Just look at the cars in F1 compared to the "go carts" in the Indy series. No comparison. Sure, much less passing in F1, but by far superior driving. These F1 cars, drivers, and teams are elite.

What's up with Cedar Point and rides breaking down?

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green told the text group that he was at Cedar Point Saturday & the park had a huge issue with rides breaking down. It turns out he wasn't lying. Look at what was caught on video Sunday.

More riders getting stuck mid-ride who had to be rescued:

Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston calls this ‘terrible’

I don't know if he's calling this "terrible" because they kicked the guy out for the taunting or if he has a problem with the guy taunting the entire stadium as he rounded the bases.

If he's calling this "terrible" behavior, I would like to remind Travel Ball superfans that all they've been creating this nonsense for the last 15-20 years and now we've reached this moment.

Why can't you sit there and take it?

UPDATE: Hardo Chris B. adds, "Terrible over celebration. Disrespecting the game / opponent. He needs to wear one his next at bat."



Beautiful stripes after living in Colorado for 25+ years

— Jeff B. in Indiana (formerly in Colorado) checks in:

Recently left Colorado to come back to the Midwest to be closer to aging parents, and noticed the grounds keeping crew at my new place has a stripe game that seems pretty legit to me. That zig-zag pattern...

It's a bit of a change, seeing all the green after living in the high desert of Colorado for 25+ years, but here we are.

And that is it for this Memorial Day. After this, we're off to explore the Lake Erie shoreline & get the kids out of the house for a little adventure.

Have a great day.

