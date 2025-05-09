Kenny Chesney Teams Up With Rising Female Country Star For Viral Song: LISTEN

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney teamed up for a song that has country music fans buzzing.

Chesney is one of the most famous men in the history of country music, and he's been a major player for decades.

The man has sold roughly 35 million albums in the United States and has gone platinum several times. He's one of the greatest to ever do it.

As for Moroney, she's turning into a force to be reckoned with, and it certainly appears she understands how to move the needle.

Megan Moroney releases new song with Kenny Chesney.

Moroney hit fans Friday with her new song "You Had To Be There," and it features Chesney rocking out with her.

Not only did the two drop the new song, but they also have the internet buzzing with the official music video.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, people were quick to weigh in with lots of positive thoughts:

Chills!!! Amazing song, amazing story, amazing artists!! I can’t wait to see Megan again next month in Richmond with my girls

Collab of the year! Calling it!

Kenny just strapped a rocket to this young lady's career just like he's done with several dozens of other artists he's collaborated with! This catchy song is definitely on repeat today!

This is the best music video ever

This is also a gift for every Chesney fan out there, thank you you’re the goat fr stay jolly

Love them both!!!

I just cried. No joke i need tk go add this to my Spotify Playlist

It's always pretty neat to see stars team up, and the nostalgic vibes were very high in "You Had To Be There."

I'm sure many people reading this have had some experiences they can't explain to people who weren't a part of them. That's just the way life works.

That's the spirit and vibe perfectly captured in Moroney's new song featuring Chesney.

Props to Moroney and Chesney for pumping out a song that already has fans talking on the first day of its release. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.