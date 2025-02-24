Country Star Performs Bone-Chilling Emotional Song With 9/11 Ties: WATCH

Megan Moroney performed an emotional song for the first time live, and the video is an emotional roller coaster.

Moroney has turned into a legit country music star as she continues to climb the ladder in the industry. She's also a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan, which is pretty cool.

It's always great to see a woman who can let it rip in the music world and also loves college football. That's what America is all about.

Megan Moroney performs emotional song.

Moroney was at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville when she performed her song "Heaven By Noon" for the first time ever live, according to Whiskey Riff.

The star singer's uncle was killed in the 9/11 attacks, and she previously revealed she thought about her aunt when writing the incredibly emotional track.

Buckle up for a punch to your emotions when watching her perform it. Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to flood into the comments with plenty of praise:

I cry everytime I hear this song

i got lyrics from this song as my first tattoo. "you got wings in no time & i wish we had more time." she’s incredible.

Her voice.. her lyrics… amazing artist

you can hear the hurt

the pain in her voice.. this song gives me chills everytime.

this song gets me every time.

she's an insane songwriter this song destroys me but oh my GOD it's even better live than I imagined

The pain and sadness in her voice says all I need to know.

There are a lot of sad country songs out there (it's kind of a big part of the genre), and this one is definitely one of the saddest released over the past few years.

It's incredibly sad, and you can see the emotions she's going through while playing it live for the first time. Losing a family member is never easy.

Losing a family member in the most famous terrorist attack in America's history is brutal. It's life-changing.

Now, if you want to hear a sad song that's on an even more brutal level, listen to "David" by Cody Jinks. I truly think that's the saddest country song ever released.

What do you think about Moroney's performance and sad country music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.