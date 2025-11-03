Country Singer Wins Halloween With Spciy Playboy/Dolly Parton Look: PHOTOS

Megan Moroney has the internet buzzing with her Halloween costume.

Megan Moroney hit a home run with her Halloween costume, and did it while dipping into a little bit of history.

Moroney is one of the biggest stars in the country music industry. She knows the game she's playing, and she's crushing it.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer pumps out hits, and regularly goes viral on Instagram. It's the latter point that brings us here today.

Megan Moroney pulls off Dolly Parton/Playboy Halloween costume.

Megan Moroney pulled off one of the most impressive costumes of the Halloween season, and did it while keeping things shockingly simple.

She rocked Dolly Parton's iconic Playboy Bunny look, and as you'd expect, the costume has the internet absolutely buzzing.

For those of you who have never seen Parton's look from 1978, go ahead and give it a look below.

For those of you who have never seen Parton's look from 1978, go ahead and give it a look below. Maybe the Jimmy Carter era of America wasn't all bad!

Anytime you can combine a bit of an edgy look with a historical moment, you kind of have to do it. I think it's safe to say Moroney understood the assignment and got the job done.

Even Playboy hopped into the comments to let her know she'd aced the costume.

There's no doubt Moroney will continue to dominate with her music and her social media skills. What a great moment country music is going through. You love to see it.