Megan Moroney Ended Her Spring Break With A Viral Bikini Video That Has The Internet's Attention

Megan Moroney came, she saw, and she dominated her spring break.

The country music star kicked off her Am I Okay? tour in March before taking a couple of weeks off recently to recharge. The tour is scheduled to come to an end in October.

Megan's break, or some of it anyway, appears to have taken place in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as she tagged the Caribbean islands in one of her spring break posts.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Naturally, she also participated in some bikini season activities. Those obviously involve bikinis and social media posts, otherwise it never happened. Everyone knows that.

Everyone also knows you need a multi-social media platform attack to properly mark the occasion.

So before hitting the next leg of her tour, which runs from Thursday through the end of April and then most of May, Megan shared a "getting dressed for the beach" video on TikTok.

Megan Moroney has the internet's attention with a viral TikTok bikini video

Hundreds of thousands of views later, Megan officially has a viral bikini video on her hands. One that the comment section indicates has the internet's attention.

I have nothing appropriate to say

You’re so perfect it’s insane

How’s it feel to be the world’s hottest human????

I love the beachy girl aesthetic on u

Vacay Megan is serving🤩🤩

outfit is a slay

Am I okay? No. No I am not.

This video an hour long for anyone else? 😅

You’re the type of girl I’d write a country song about 😍

"Holy mother of God"- Clark Griswold

I fell in love again for the 100th time

you are a super model

You gotta work , what you're working with !

Coastal cowgirl queen

CHOKE ME OUT MEGAN

Perfect yabos

She's riding her viral success into her next tour stop in Fishers, Indiana on Thursday night. She will then wrap up the weekend with stops in St. Louis, Missouri and Bentonville, Arkansas.

Megan Moroney is going to be someone to watch this bikini season as breaks in her tour schedule present opportunities to get out in the sunshine for a few days.