Country Star Spins Up Internet With Edgy Viral Photo, Has One Clear Goal

Megan Moroney has the internet on notice after a viral Instagram post.

Moroney has turned into a legitimate country music superstar over the past couple years. It all started with her mega-hit "Tennessee Orange," and she hasn't looked back since. The rocket ship has been unstoppable since 2023.

Now, she sells out venues across the country, earned the Academy of Country Music Awards New Female Artist of the Year award, racks up massive streaming numbers and recently announced her new album "Cloud 9."

The album drops February 20th, and she's not wasting a moment when it comes to promoting it.

Megan Moroney goes viral to promote new album.

If you're going to be dropping new music, you need to make sure the world knows about it. It's simple marketing 101, and it appears Moroney aced that class.

She hopped on Instagram to drop a viral image promoting the album for her 2.4 million followers, and it's generating some major buzz.

It's clear to anyone paying attention that Moroney isn't going anywhere but up. There are some major female talents in country music right now.

I'd argue Ella Langley is the clear number one. I'm not sure anyone would really debate that point, but you never know.

After Langley, you have Moroney and Lainey Wilson as the top two contenders for the next spot. I'd say the "Tennessee Orange" singer is doing her best to lock it down.

Also, she has a lengthy record of going viral on Instagram. She knows what it takes, and does it regularly.

Something tells me Moroney's "Cloud 9" album is going to be popping once it drops in February. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.