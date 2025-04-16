Megan Moroney 'Catches A Vibe' In Her Peyton Manning Cowboy Boots, 3-Run Bases Loaded Walk & Austin Fisticuffs

I finally got to see Screencap Jr. hit a baseball on a field for the first time this year & he officially has my full attention

I've officially reached that point in my life where I'm 110% humbly convinced that Screencaps Jr. is a better athlete than I was at his age, and it hit me last night during batting practice in 40 mph wind gusts.

He was hitting two hoppers off the fence, which Sequoia, the 6-foot, 12-year-old from my team last year, couldn't do and he's an incredible athlete. Sequoia was just built different than the other boys. That's Junior this year. Yes, I will preface by saying that this isn't some sort of Daddy Ball talk. When my son was 8, he might've hit one ball all season. The next season, he might've had three or four hits.

It was painful. Bad.

Am I a failure? I could hit a baseball at that age, why can't he? Have I worked with him enough? Am I being a bad parent?

All the thoughts went through my head.

It turns out he was just developing as a child. He hung with it by just continuing to play in the yard and be a kid. Now, after spending this winter working out in a local dome, I'm seeing the evolution.

Those of us who've been around baseball know when a ball off a bat just sounds different. You know that sound where you can hear the ball whizzing through the air. That's how the ball is coming off Junior's bat.

Last night, I went to bed with the realization that we have a sports-obsessed competitor on our hands who is starting to hint that he wants more challenges. Yes, we have a 12-year-old season to play, and he has to prove he's not just a batting practice hero, but I can see he's about to start determining his own path in life with sports.

As many of you have said over and over, 13 is about the age where this will happen. We're nearly there.

‘Participation trophy’ — Is it overused?

— Zach asks:

Do you think the phrase "participation trophy" is becoming overused in sports? For example, I've heard some people refer to this for college basketball teams that celebrate qualifying for the Final 4. That is a regional championship. If it was a participation trophy, by definition, EVERY team would get one.

Kinsey:

If we look at the rise of participation trophies, look no further than the early 1980s when Baby Boomers were rewarding their children with soccer ribbons and runner-up trophies at baseball tournaments. It was 100% happening and anyone who says it wasn't is lying.

I received those participation ribbons and trophies.

Those Gen Xers who were receiving those participation trophies then went on to have kids and they took it to the next level by introducing junk Chinese-made plastic travel ball participation World Series rings, which are now an industry standard that Millennials cherish for their Gen Z & Gen Alpha kids.

I think that the use of "participation trophy" from Boomers as a dig towards the current generations is 100% overused and is ironic considering Baby Boomers started this. Now it's been weaponized.

Why were Baby Boomers so adamant about giving their kids those soccer and baseball trophies in the early 1980s? Was there some sort of guilt trip they were on? Were they soft? Was it due to the suburbanization of America? That's something they'd have to answer.

The 2025 TNML Summer Collection® is here, the store is loaded & by buying something, you impress my bosses, which keeps me employed

BUY ---- HERE!

T-shirt manager Olivia G. sent me the polos because I founded this brand and it's the nice thing for the company to do. That said, I'm buying the hoodie with my own money. I think it's that good and I've never even seen it in person.

If I'm not willing to spend my own money, how can I tell you to spend your money?

As for the polos, they're LEGIT.

#sortasponsored, but I say it with the conviction of someone who didn't receive a complimentary polo.

The TNML hoodie is looking good around the world

— Mark P. shares:

Perfect day in Milan to represent the international TNML. Be back in Wyoming in a few weeks for initial mow. Season starts a little later in Casper.

Then there's Canoe Kirk reporting in from his golf league night in SE Michigan:

— Steve from Baton Rouge writes:

Down here we're already deep in the mowing season and I've already gone off schedule to keep things tidy. Last week was final pollen cleanup and I've attached a pic with what our oak tree dropped. Trigger warning for those with allergies, it will cause watery eyes through any screen. I haven't seen any mowing shoe posts yet so attached is a shot of my long use pair, in service for 15 years so far. Sorry if I'm late to that party.

Good luck to everyone on the upcoming season and hope everyone's yard looks like Augusta National.

‘The greatest course I ever stepped on’

— Mark from Lincoln, NE emails:

Congrats on the White House trip…Awesome for all of us.

Did you mention sending you golfing pics of courses we played? NOT a golfer, but walked on (saying I played it is a massive overstatement…it played me) the greatest course I have ever stepped on. Mauna Kea on the Big Island. I could sure send pics if you would like.

Kinsey:

Mark, you're always welcome to send in inspirational photos from places like Mauna Kea even if you didn't golf there. If you were inspired by the place, there's a chance a fellow reader will be inspired.

Or…they'll just scroll right on by. There's nothing hurt by showing us the world you're experiencing. That's what this column is all about.

Have you ever encountered a Sydney who isn't hot?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY is always sending me fun emails:

Welcome Back. You think a good retirement gig would be to mow the South Lawn week after week? I think so. Me, my John Deere, music and time.

I just had to comment on just how gorgeous Sydney Thomas is. Then there's Sydney Sweeney. Holy Sydney Batman! Name a girl Sydney at birth and you're guaranteed a gorgeous woman.

##########################

And with that, let's get rolling. Yes, there are a bunch of emails that have piled up and I will get to you. Hang tight. It's one of those weeks. I'm running in a million different directions.

Let's get after it!

