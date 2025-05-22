Megan Moroney's Blue Dress Gets Rave Reviews As She Gets Dialed In For A Huge Summer, NASCAR Fan Fight & MEAT!

And just like that, MY Reds are back under .500, but, that's what .500 teams do, they hover there all summer & then have to figure out a way to snag that one-game playoff ticket in September

I'm just a Rec Ball coach. Is it good for MY Reds to lose a series to the White Sox and the Pirates in back-to-back weeks? You tell me.

In other news from Wednesday, Jim Irsay died in the middle of the afternoon just hours after wishing the Pacers luck in one final tweet before dying. Boom, dead, just like that.

Irsay played an interesting role from my Internet life. Those of you who have been with me for well over a decade remember the time when the Colts cheerleaders shot one of their calendars in a creek outside what was believed to be Irsay's mansion. It was one of the strangest NFL cheerleader bikini calendar shoots I'd ever seen, and ever would see. The photos from that shoot, incredibly, are still online.

The cheerleaders were in this nasty, muddy creek trying to look all hot. It's still one of the most perplexing moments of my career. They could've had the cheerleaders stand in the grass at Irsay's mansion. Instead, the women were in that creek.



I always wondered what Jim thought about that.

Meanwhile…

Let's check in with my old buddy Warren Sapp who stopped by the Hollywood, Florida police station on Tuesday

Some people are asking: Is Sapp an asshole?

Not me. I'd never ask such a thing, especially after my 2023 interaction with Sapp where he kept me on the phone for 45 minutes and threatened to have me fired.

You make the call.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Moving along to the unreal advancement that AI saw this week

If you weren't paying attention, Google released its newest AI tools Tuesday night and by Tuesday afternoon, we had our first Google Veo 3 AI comedian telling his first joke. How many people will think this guy is a human?

He's not.

And not a single person in this video is real. These human-looking characters were all created by AI. Again, these are not humans.

Where are we heading? I've been having deep conversations with Mrs. Screencaps over where this is all going. Put it this way, commercial actors will probably need to find new work. I'm also trying to figure out if humans over 30 will ever become huge fans of AI bands or actors.

Are there any psychologists who'd like to weigh in?

And how long until someone is arrested on a charge due to an AI-generated video. That's coming.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Jerry Glanville popped up on the news again here in Perrysburg. He walks around town all the time and the news reporters seem to always find him for comment

Yes, our town had a 24-year-old illegal busted this week for attending the high school as a 16 year old. The illegal had spent parts of two school years in the high school and even joined the HS JV soccer team and the swim team.

This was back in 2023 when I was watching the news when Jerry G. popped up:

The Current State of High School Graduations: Would it be too hard to dress up just a bit?

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston writes:

I saw the link to the "34 valedictorians" tweet and it reminded me I wanted to send you an email after my son's graduation last Saturday with some observations.

I know that no one dresses up for anything at all anymore (please tell me people were at least dressed up at the White House!), but, as near as I could tell, I was the only attendee in the building wearing a suit and I saw probably less than 10 other men even wearing coats. I understand the idea of "comfort" and that we live in Houston, and it's hot, but you can still be comfortable in something other than fishing shirts and jeans (or shorts), which was by far the most common outfit I saw. At least wear a golf shirt and a pair of khakis. Come on guys, grow up a little and show respect for your kids!

Generally, I felt like the whole thing was less dignified overall than it deserved. Way too much cheering and rock music and pizza for sale at the concessions stand. Felt to me more like an NBA game than a graduation ceremony. Is this common in other areas of the country or just a dumb Texan thing?

Finally, although he has been a senior all year, graduation was just an abstract thing that was always on the horizon, but now all of a sudden it's over and it's hitting me that in less than three months he's going to be gone to New Hampshire and I'll be watching my Cowboys and Longhorns alone. I know that everyone deals with it, but the past few days have been a lot rougher emotionally than I expected. I can't imagine how bad it will be in September when we actually drop him off.

Kinsey:

Thank you to ‘Sheriff’ John for sharing these observations, which are very important, as we see more and more Americans live like pigs and care less and less about civility and having an ounce of class.

I'm happy to report that 95% of the people I encountered at the White House were wearing suits, or at least a tie and slacks. Yes, I wore a suit and provided proof in my photo with Jim Tressel.

There were a couple of Trump superfans wearing MAGA hats & looking like they were at a political rally, but it was like two or three people.

What are you guys seeing at your local graduations? Are people showing up like they just walked into a sports bar? Are they showing a little bit of class?

Things you were taught to never go cheap on

— Jim T. in San Diego shares:

My Dad never mentioned TP, but yes to tires. Also Scotch, cologne and dress shoes. Everything else in life you can get store brand to save money, but he felt those things were worth spending a bit more on.

My Costco toilet paper dust investigation continues to pay dividends: More Americans are waking up to their own dust issues

— Helen has been following the coverage:

I had a lot of laughs reading your article about the Costco TP lint issue. I didn’t know it wasn't just me that thought that way.

Glad to hear that’s your new project that you’re working on. And like you, amazed that they got back to you right away.

I enjoy your TNML articles. Now I make sure to check how my lawn guy does my yard. LOL

Next year if you come down during baseball season, you should go to a Rays game. Knock on wood- hope the Rays will be playing back again at the Trop instead of at Steinbrenner field in Tampa.

Not that you want anyone to get hit by hurricanes, but this year it’s time for a different state to get 3 horrendous storms in 3 weeks …….

Kinsey:

Helen, I would've taken the Kinsey family to a Rays game this year on Spring Break, but the only day we were in town when the Rays were playing was Opening Day and that was a hard ticket to snag. We'll be back.

Where are all the economics experts?

— Kevin in Toboso, OH has a question:

This is a somewhat unusual request but I know there is a financial expert who has spoken before on SC. Would he or someone else knowledgeable, explain what this "Sovereign Wealth Fund" is that President Trump has been touting. How it would benefit the actual citizens of this country? Is it a boondoggle? Need someone with economic knowledge to explain it.

Since our legislature can't stop spending our money I am curious if this is actually something that might right the ship of runaway national debt.

Kinsey:

Very unusual, but I'm up for whatever. Let's see what happens.

Movies that grew on you over time

— Mark in Lincoln says:

Joining in:

Dazed and Confused…never grew on me, it was immediate! Just another weekend in the 70’s! (giving away my age) Hit home immediately.

Napoleon Dynamite: My boys loved this growing up…I hated it the first time and now laugh out loud at different times.

Tommy Boy: Again, from my boys. Kept watching and kept laughing more each time.

For grownups: Sideways: didn’t quite "get it" at first, now every time I watch, I laugh and feel for those guys. LOVE THIS MOVIE.

Screencaps readers in D.C. this week

— Steve in Gresham, OR is in the nation's capital:

I’m in Washington D.C. this week on a school field trip, and when we were at Arlington National Cemetery, I could help but notice their serious stripes game.

Kinsey:

Canoe Kirk is also in D.C. this week for some medical conference, but I can't get a single photo out of him showing the D.C. turf. He's had a terrible content performance on this trip.

#####################

And that is it for this final day of school for Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III. They went to school wearing hoodies and rain coats on the last day of the school year. it's like 53 degrees and raining. It has been raining since early Tuesday morning.

It sure doesn't feel like we're getting ready for Memorial Day weekend.

But, we have to fight on. Go finish the week strong. I know many of you are off tomorrow. Get those final emails sent out. You've earned the upcoming time off.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

