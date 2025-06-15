Megan Fox Has People Talking About Her Nails Thanks To Her Penis Piercing Inspired Manicure

Megan Fox has a lot on her plate these days. She has an infant daughter with Machine Gun Kelly, born on March 27, to take care of and the possible revival of her Jennifer's Body character for a sequel to consider.

If you thought that meant that the actress/model didn’t have anytime for herself, you're crazy. Of course, she does.

The fact that Megan has little one again doesn't mean she can’t go out and get her nails done. What kind of world do you live in?

It also doesn’t mean that she can't opt for a manicure that draws some inspiration from a penis piercing. Do I have to ask what kind of world you live in again?

Megan's "go-to nail artist" Brittney Boyce recently posted the results of the latest manicure the two came up with. These two, you might want to sit down for a second, play by their own nail rules.

Megan Fox went with the Prince Albert addition to her latest manicure

Believe it or not, what they came up with is considered not going overboard. Have a look for yourself before the artist explains the art.

"I wanted to give her something new without going overboard. It’s the perfect mix of cute and cool for summer," Boyce told Allure about Megan's nails.

"We switched her usual almond shape to a medium coffin just to change up the vibe a bit. The two-tone pink aura keeps it soft, and the double chrome studs give it that Prince Albert edge."

The "Prince Albert edge," as in the placement of the weird studs, being inspired by a penis piercing. Some might say that the studs are unnecessary, I would never.

I honestly didn't get the mix of cute and cool for summer until she brought it all home by revealing the inspiration behind it. Nothing says the perfect mix of cute and cool for summer, like coffin-shaped nails with a hint of penis-piercing inspiration.

If this doesn’t have the ladies hashtag obsessed, nothing will.