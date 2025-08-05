In the history of advertising, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better roster of mascots than the one they've got at McDonald's.

You've got Ronald McDonald leading the charge. Mayor McCheese making sure the McDonaldland local government runs smoothly. Officer Big Mac is there keeping the peace (I don't want to say there's corruption going on, but why is the entire local government made up of dudes with burger heads? Something's up…). And then, as Officer Big Mac's foil, you've got everyone's favorite sandwich-obsessed kleptomaniac, the Hamburglar.

But then what the f--k is Grimace?!

Well, finally, we have an answer, but unfortunately, that answer is going to lead to more questions.

I was always a fan of the Golden Arches' purple, blobby mascot, because I loved that they named him "Grimace," the kind of face you make when you're in discomfort.

It's fitting, since I think I've grimaced every time I've eaten McDonald's since I turned about 24 or so. It always sounds like a good idea, but within an hour, I'm grimacing and wondering why I did that to myself.

But I never learn…

McDonald's recently announced a return of the McDonaldland characters, which reignited the mystery of what Grimace even is, and it turns out that the Mets' secret weapon is, according to the Daily Mail… Drumroll please…

A taste bud.

…

…

…

…

…

I don't see it.

Still, it's not the first time this has been managed. An award-winning McD's manager — I feel comfortable saying he's never managed any that I've been to — told the CBC back in 2021 that the purple blob was a taste bud.

But… why purple? Why "Grimace?" Why anything?

And I know McDonaldland is a land of magic and wonderment (and also burgers), but how did someone's taste bud sprout legs and start walking around?

There are just so many questions that now need answering after this revelation.