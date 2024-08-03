McDonald's Worker Gets Five Years In Jail For Setting Full-On Dumpster Fire

A McDonald's worker got some serious time behind bars thanks to his harebrained scheme to clear some customers out of the busy burger joint: lighting a fire in the dumpster outside.

I've been to McD's locations that were run like total dumpster fires, but this is a step too far…

According to Fox Business, 34-year-old Joshua Daryl McGregor was working at a Golden Arches in Savannah, Georgia back in April 2023.

Now, I'm sure we've all been in a situation like that, and you just bear down and get through it.

However, it would appear that McGregor — who was training to be a manager at the time; probably safe to bet that didn't pan out — wasn't feeling it that day and decided that the best course of action was to clear customers out of the restaurant, and the way to do it was to light a fire in the dumpster outside.

McGregor reportedly did this by setting a piece of cardboard on fire and tossing it into the dumpster — which was already full of cardboard and other flammable materials — then hanging around to make sure it lit up the way he wanted.

He also took some videos for good measure. That's always a smart idea.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze, and McGregor was promptly arrested. Pleaded guilty in May.

"Intentionally setting a fire to shut down or damage someone else’s property is inexcusable," U.S. Attorney Steinberg said in the press release. "Joshua McGregor will have substantial time to ponder his post-prison employment options."

McGregor will now serve five years in federal prison for his crime and will also have to pay restitution.

I mean… technically his plan worked, but obviously, he should have just hopped on the grill and churned out some Quarter Pounders instead of trying to create a diversion.

Especially when you've put in the hard, greasy hours to be a manager. Why throw it all away with a flaming dumpster?