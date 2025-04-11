McDonald's Worker Accused Of Choking Teen Who Helped Herself To Some Ranch

We've seen our fair share of throwdowns inside McDonald's locations across the nation, and there was reportedly another wild one at a Golden Arches in St. Petersburg, Florida earlier this month and it all stemmed from a packet of ranch dipping sauce.

According to The Miami Herald, back on April 4, a 17-year-old was having herself some lunch, when according to the arrest affidavit, she was not being helped by the store's workers.

This is a detail I firmly believe is 100 percent accurate; I'm just speaking from my own experiences.

The teen needed some ranch dipping sauce, and because she wasn't getting any help, she decided to cut out the middle man and help herself.

According to police, 31-year-old McD's employee Akeena Sampson wasn't having it and sprang into action to make sure that the teen wasn't going to get her hands on ranch.

Unfortunately, this action allegedly involved "choking her and taking her to the ground," with police observing several injuries sustained by the 17-year-old in the incident.

Sampson is now being charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and has been ordered to stay away from work.

Without a doubt, mistakes were made, but I can see this situation from a few angles.

Not getting served at a restaurant is nothing short of enraging. I talked about this happening to me at a bagel place in a recent edition of The Gripe Report. After half an hour of being ignored, I was ready to hop over the sneeze guard like a carb-hungry John Dillinger and help myself, so I can understand the teen's move to a degree.

As I mentioned up top, we've seen a lot of nonsense in McD's in recent years, so I can kind of see why Sampson was quick to pounce, even though that still doesn't make what she's alleged to have done right.

I'd argue that the tell that she was dealing with a minor should have been the ranch dressing. It's controversial, but I see ranch dressing as a kid's condiment. Had the person gone behind the counter and reached for some hot mustard, it'd be safe to assume they could buy beer. That's an adult condiment.