Country Stars Team Up For Powerful New Song About Family, Fans Go Crazy: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Tim McGraw and Eric Church have fans going crazy with a new song released Friday.

It's always a fun time in the country music world when major stars team up for a new track. There are plenty of examples to pick from.

However, it's pretty rare to see four major stars all come together for a new song. That's exactly what the four mega-stars did, and the results are outstanding.

Country stars release new song "McArthur."

The four released "McArthur" Friday morning, and it's an incredible song about family ties over the course of multiple generations, land ownership and protecting what belongs to the family.

It's one of the best country songs that I've heard in a long time. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took no time at all for the comments on YouTube to explode with reactions:

My grandpa passed away on Monday. The fact this song came out four days later, with some of my favorite artists, speaks to me like the lyrics do and I simply can't explain it. Just beautiful.

I would have loved being there when they were recording! Can you imagine!?

Love it! I might’ve dropped a tear or two. The harmonies are amazing! Nice to hear Tim McGraw. It’s been a minute. Of course our amazing Houdini wrote this masterpiece.

Hardy has such a good singing voice

These four people will probably be the new highwayman. This song was some like the old highwayman's sung most of their songs. Telling a story by switching voices for each person in the story and to all these country singers in this song... it is a definite hit. At least to the ones who understand it...

Beautiful harmonies 🩷

All the great singers in country history!!! Yall got it going on!!!!!

Love it!! Morgan wallen is the best singer ever!!🧡🤍

So happy Morgan Wallen was singing with them all they go great together!!!!!!

Such great storytelling! love it

They kept the best for last ❤🎉

truly a masterpiece sung by some amazing song writers🤩

Morgan wallen has the best damn voice in country music.💪🏻

Absolutely beautiful!

As someone who grew up in rural America and knew many people who passed down land over the course of 100+ years, I can tell you the song is on point when it comes to protecting what families have.

Just go to any rural part of America and you'll see this song play out in real life and in real-time. It was also really neat to see the twist at the end where the land isn't given up…..despite it appearing lost.

What do you think about "McArthur"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.