Disgusting Democrat Claims Republicans Want Kids To Be Shot, Comments Spark Outrage: WATCH

Democrat Maxwell Frost made a truly gross statement during a Tuesday hearing.

Frost, an unhinged liberal representing the good people of Florida, was speaking at a House Rules Committee hearing when he dropped a claim that no politician should ever utter:

Republicans want kids to get shot.

"You see, they say they’re pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school, and get shot in the school. Die in the schools, die on the streets…That is what they say," Frost said.

The comments immediately sparked outrage and backlash in the room. Instead of apologizing, Frost said he "meant every word."

Maxwell Frost claims Republicans want kids to be shot.

Obviously, tying debates about being pro-life/pro-abortion and guns in America is peak insanity. It's not just insane, it's also incredibly gross.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to pour in.

Just in case anyone was holding out hope, Frost came to his senses and apologized hours later, it didn't happen.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning EST, the Democrat Congressman hopped on X to make it clear he stands by his comments.

To be clear, I don't think any rational person - regardless of political affiliation - wants kids to die. The loss of innocent lives is always tragic and should always be viewed that way.

Unfortunately, idiots like Frost open their mouths and smear pro-life people…….as wanting kids to die because they also support the Second Amendment.

Truly despicable and gross nonsense from someone who should know a hell of a lot better.

