Maury Povich Hints That Sundays Are For Alone Time With Wife Connie Chung 'It's Always Been'

Sundays aren't a day of rest in the Povich household. That's when Maury Povich and his wife of more than 40 years, Connie Chung, "feel sexiest."

Notice that it wasn’t in the past tense either. At 86 and 78, they're evidently still reserving Sundays for their alone time. Good for them.

This bit of news comes thanks to Povich's new podcast On Par With Maury Povich. Chung joined her husband for the debut episode appropriately titled, "How Maury And Connie Became America's Favorite TV Power Couple."

Being the professional that he is, Maury didn’t come right out and say "we bang on Sundays." He expertly hinted at it while answering the question, "I feel sexiest when?"

He responded by saying "I feel sexiest on Sundays." He and Chung then had a quick laugh before she jokingly responded with "never on Sunday."

Maury Povich says Sundays are reserved for his wife

Povich got serious after that. Look, he won't even hit the golf course on Sundays. His calendar is already marked off; that's the day reserved for his wife, Connie.

Povich drove this point home by quickly firing back, "Not in our house. It's always been. Everybody says, ‘Can we play golf on Sunday?’ Nope, Sunday's with Connie."

It was a masterclass in dancing around the subject performed by Maury. As skillful as it was, Connie wasn’t even going to go that far. There was no dancing at all on her end.

She was only going to go as far as the "never on Sunday" line. After Maury revealed that he wasn’t even golfing on Sundays, Connie zipped her mouth shut. He had revealed enough.

What a time to be alive. Maury Povich, at 86, is just getting into the podcast game, and he comes out of the gates suggesting he and his wife spend their Sundays getting it on.

I didn’t see this coming in 2025.