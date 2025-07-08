Matthew Stafford's Wife Reveals Surprising Details Of 'Generous' Prenup

Matthew Stafford has earned more than $360 million in his career

Kelly Stafford seems happy with the prenup she has with her husband, Matthew.

Matt Stafford has earned more than $360 million in his NFL career thanks to the howitzer for an arm he has attached to his body.

When people start making serious money, it's easy to understand why they'd want to get a prenup prior to getting married.

However, some people also view prenups as borderline cancerous for a relationship. It doesn't sound like Kelly is in that camp at all.

Kelly Stafford says her prenup is "very generous"

Kelly Stafford pulled back the curtain on her prenup with the Rams QB after being married for a decade.

She sounds very satisfied with it.

"Honestly, it was, and it doesn’t even matter, it was very fair. He was obviously very generous in it all. But I think sometimes when you think prenups, it’s a negative connotation when you’re talking about marriage. And turns out, I agree with you, letting you and your significant other decide the terms if a divorce does happen. I don’t think anyone thinks about it, the state has control and they do. At the end of the day, the government controls that contract. So, to make your own seems way smarter," Kelly said on her podcast in a video released Monday.

You can watch her comments in the video below starting around 16:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This might be a bit of a hot take, but Kelly Stafford is correct when she says the government controls a divorce by default if there's no prenup.

I have pretty strong feelings on prenups that we don't need to dive into here, but ask yourself one simple question:

Do you want the government to control your divorce or do you want to control it?

I'm not sure if there is any logical reason to accept the former over the latter option. That doesn't make sense to me at all.

Fortunately for Kelly and Matthew, they appear to be crushing it, and we love to see that. Let me know what you think of prenups at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.