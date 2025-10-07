Matthew McConaughey Drops Potential 'True Detective' Return Bomb: DETAILS

It sounds like Matthew McConaughey is more than ready and willing to jump back into the "True Detective" universe.

The star actor played Rust Cohle in season one of the gritty HBO murder mystery back in 2014. Woody Harrelson played Marty Hart.

The two combined to create arguably the greatest single season of TV ever made. Even more than a decade later it holds up insanely well.

Matthew McConaughey talks potential "True Detective" return.

Part of the reason why season one is so beloved is because none of the following seasons have come close to matching it. It's a unicorn, and fans have long wondered if McConaughey would get the band back together with Harrelson and creator Nic Pizzolatto.

It sounds like the former "True Detective" star will be more than willing to embrace it with open arms if it happens.

McConaughey told NME the following when asked about a potential "True Detective" return amid speculation a project could be in the works:

"There’s excitement, yes, but I haven’t seen a script yet. When I originally read True Detective, everything that came out of Rust Cohle’s mouth was white-hot. The script was on fire so the execution [of a sequel] must go another step. We’re keen on the idea but it’s nothing more than an idea. If Nic puts something on paper that Woody and I think is good enough, it wouldn’t even be a choice. We would look at it and go, ‘it must happen’. It’s gotta be damn good though because we set a pretty good precedent!"

This needs to happen, and I need it to happen like I need air in my lungs. Season one is the pinnacle of high art. It's the standard for what a great dark mystery should be.

There were no pure souls. Just tormented people trying to do the right thing against true evil. Twists and turns. Suspense. Intrigue.

Who would have guessed Harrelson and McConaughey would thrive in that kind of setting? Well, they did, and fans would instantly embrace seeing Marty and Rust back on the TV screen hunting down another unnerving mystery.

It would instantly become the most talked about topic in the entertainment business.

Would you like to see the gang get back together for a new season of "True Detective"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.