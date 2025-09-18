Joe Rogan, Matthew McConaughey Share Ugly Truth About Social Media: WATCH

Joe Rogan and Matthew McConaughey aren't fans of social media at all.

McConaughey is one of the biggest stars on the planet. He's responsible for the single best season of TV ever made - "True Detective" - and plenty of other hits.

Rogan is the most talented man in podcasting alive. The two have been in the spotlight for a long time, and have both managed to stay sane. That's no small task. They're also both aware of the fraudulent nature of social media.

McConaughey and Rogan expose the truth of social media.

McConaughey sat down with Rogan for a lengthy interview released Tuesday, and they took some time to pull back the curtain on the fakeness of social media.

"There's a whole culture in like, 'Look at my bag. Look, here's me with champagne. I'm eating caviar. I'm on a yacht. I'm here. Look at this. Look at that. Look at that. Look at my watch. Look at my rings.' And then everybody's like, 'I don't have sh*t,'" Rogan mockingly said while crushing social media for not being close to real life.

McConaughey semi-sarcastically added, "That's how life is supposed to be [the fake version online], and I'm just here in my room with my family and I got a good meal downstairs in this house."

The star actor also talked about how many people probably prefer a world where social media doesn't exist, but that's no longer an option.

You can watch their full comments below starting around 1:08:00.

No lies detected! Both of them nailed it, and it's a great reminder that the internet isn't real life. What you actually do day-to-day, that's real life.

What's on the internet is, at best, meant to be fun, but it shouldn't ever be taken seriously. Instagram is easily the worst of it all.

It's a cesspool of the worst of the worst, and as someone who lives in the Washington D.C. area (Hookstead Compound location classified), I can tell you it's comical how people behave on it.

First, there's an epidemic of people pretending to be rich. Nobody is falling for it. You can sniff it out from a mile away. Second, nobody believes just how fake people are on Instagram.

Go look at my Instagram. It's pictures of me doing the most normal stuff with friends, X statements and the occasional video. No private jets, no yachts, no clubs, no stacks of money, no beach house photos, no Hollywood lifestyle garbage. Just a blue-collar working class man.

Turn off the internet and go outside to enjoy some sunshine with a cold beer in your hand. That's real life. Watching college football with your buddies praying your program doesn't implode is real life. Social media can be fun, but never take it seriously. It's as fake as it gets, and should be treated as such.