Matthew McConaughey, 'Yellowstone' Star Team Up For Gritty New Show: DETAILS

Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser have a major new project in the works.

There used to be a time when an A-list actor doing TV would be considered incredibly taboo. It was seen as a step backwards.

Do you know who changed that?

Matthew McConaughey. He ushered in a new era when he starred in season one of "True Detective," and he didn't do it alone. He was joined by Woody Harrelson in what might be the greatest single season of TV ever made.

Matthew McConaughey teams up with Cole Hauser for new project

Well, McConaughey is going back to the well, and he'll be doing it with a familiar face. The Hollywood Reporter reported that McConaughey is linking back up with "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new series with "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser.

The series will eventually stream on Netflix – marking the first time in more than a decade that McConaughey has returned to television for a major series.

Plot details are unknown at this time, according to THR, but the series will focus on two brothers - presumably played by Hauser and McConaughey.

What we know we can count on for sure is that the series will likely be very dark and gritty. Pizzolatto doesn't do heartwarming content. Not even a little bit.

He made a name in Hollywood by serving up some of the darkest and most intriguing content available to viewers. "True Detective" season one is a masterclass in how to share a complex thriller-mystery through the lens of flawed characters.

Now, Pizzolatto and McConaughey are back together, and a "Yellowstone" star is in the mix. What's not to love? There's no release date yet, but I think it's fair to say we're years out. Let me know your thoughts on the upcoming project at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.