Matthew McConaughey Shares Refreshing Comments About God And Beliefs, Proves He's A Rare Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey is one of the few celebrities with actual interesting things to say.

Matthew McConaughey thinks Americans should lean into their beliefs and faith.

McConaughey has built a significant following because, in an industry full of clowns and losers, the "True Detective" star comes off as refreshingly authentic.

The man is a die-hard college football fan, lives in Texas and doesn't appear to care one bit what people have to say about him.

He is also a shockingly optimistic person, and that now includes a message about how having rock-solid beliefs is a great thing.

Matthew McConaughey encourages people to lean into beliefs.

The talented actor appeared on "TODAY" over the weekend, and shared a fairly inspiring message about how embracing your beliefs, including in God, is something that should be promoted and encouraged.

"I was starting to look down my nose and get a little cynical. I was starting to go, ‘Maybe this is just how it is.’ I said, ‘No, I’m not ready to wave the white flag and let doubt win in me.’ I noticed that a lot of people were saying the same thing. We need belief. Whether that’s in God, whether that’s in your kids or your future, your better self, whatever that is, we need more of it and we need to double down on it," McConaughey said, in part, on the show.

He also made the correct point that the entire idea of America is about striving for excellence and never settling.

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is another classic example of why McConaughey is such a hit with fans. Entertainment and media in general are so unbelievably fake that it's beyond pathetic.

I can tell you from personal experience that at least 90 percent of people I know in the public eye are wildly unimpressive behind closed doors. It's all an act. Truly some of the dumbest people on the planet, and I will never apologize for having that opinion.

People like McConaughey and Chris Pratt are the exception – not the rule. How many other actors would go on national TV and tell people that believing in God is a benefit in life?

The answer is not many, and we all know it.

What do you think of McConaughey's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.