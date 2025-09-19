Matthew Dowd, Ex-MSNBC Reporter Who Mocked Charlie Kirk's Death, Wonders Why No One Cares About His Firing

Dowd was fired on the same day he mocked Kirk's death.

Everyone on MSNBC has sold themselves to evil, and the network’s shameful coverage of the Charlie Kirk assassination proved that.

In addition to being mind-numbingly stupid, those talking heads (I refuse to call them journalists) are incredibly self-absorbed and they believe that the whole world revolves around them. Consider the case of former MSNBC personality Matthew Dowd.

Just hours after news broke that the Turning Point USA founder had been shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, Dowd suggested that Kirk deserved to be assassinated because of his "hateful" views.

"I think that’s the environment we’re in, that the people just — you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place. And that's the unfortunate environment we're in," Dowd said .

Don’t be ashamed if your blood is boiling over this. You’re in good company.

MSNBC did the right thing by firing this pathetic excuse for a reporter on the same day.

Even after all this, Dowd doubled down on his disgraceful statement and said that MSNBC caved to unnecessary pressure from the "mob" and cost him his job.

Yeah, you get the picture. "Disgusting" is an inadequate word to describe Dowd.

But somehow, it gets worse.

Dowd appeared on a YouTube stream on "Next Question with Katie Couric" on Thursday and talked about his firing. Instead of showing even the slightest bit of self-awareness and remorse for his actions, he said that people aren’t caring enough about his firing. (He was comparing the unnecessary outrage over Jimmy Kimmel’s firing to his own circumstances).

"Not one person has said anything about me! They've all gone out of their way to say, 'Isn't this horrible what happened to Jimmy Kimmel?,'" Dowd said.

The self-pity and whining is oozing through the screen.

There are two reasons no one cares about Dowd.

The first is that he was employed by a failing network that is a leftist propaganda machine. Yes, he appeared on "Good Morning America" and other shows quite a bit, but he lost relevancy over the past few years along with the network. The only way most people knew he worked for the network in recent weeks was because he covered Kirk’s death in that fashion.

Next, everyone knows that Dowd got what he deserved. You don’t say Kirk deserved to get shot and keep your job. Liberals are finally getting accountability for their inexcusable actions , and he was one of the first examples.

Because Dowd's popularity was declining and because he reaped just a penalty for his actions, no one was going to pour one out for him, and nor should anyone.

Dowd will have to wait a long time before someone thinks he deserves any sympathy.