Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Team Up For New Crime-Thriller, Plot Details Are Awesome

The duo are, once again, teaming up.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie "The Rip" sounds like it might be awesome.

The duo have a very long history of doing movies together. The most famous example is "Good Will Hunting."

The 1997 film shot the two of them to fame in Hollywood, and neither has slowed down since. Now, they're getting back together for a major Netflix production.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in "The Rip."

The latest film from the pair is one of Netflix's biggest current projects, and the plot is described as, "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on."

Sold.

I don't have to hear anything more to know that "The Rip" sounds exactly like something I will 100% be checking out.

The streaming giant announced that the film will premiere January 16, 2026, according to Deadline. There was also a preview that circulated social media, but has since been nuked.

However, there is an image from "The Rip" that you can check out below.

It feels like this movie is going to have some serious "Training Day" vibes, and that's a major positive. The film with Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington is one of the greatest police movies ever made.

There's something about films focused on corrupt cops that is just inherently fun, and that's exactly what "The Rip" will be all about.

If it's even half as good as "Training Day," then it will be a must-watch movie.

You can catch "The Rip" starting January 16, 2026, and I 100% will be. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.