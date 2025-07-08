The Mary Lou Retton DUI Arrest Video Is Out & Gymnastics Star Had Trouble With Balancing Routine

Mary Lou Retton got combative with first responders during her DUI arrest.

This balance beam routine from Mary Lou Retton wasn't a perfect 10.

The police body cam video is out from the Retton DUI arrest in Fairmont, West Virginia and let's just say the Russian judge wasn't impressed by the U.S. Olympic hero's ability to raise her leg and remain steady.

An (allegedly) hammered Mary Lou, 57, pleaded no contest to a non-aggravated DUI in her hometown and was fined $100 by the local court system.

"I'm West Virginia's first daughter," Retton told a cop as she was being taken to the clink. "Bob Huggins gets away and, well, whatever," she added while taking a swipe at the former West Virginia basketball coach for getting popped for DUI in Pittsburgh back in 2023.

Let's go to the footage and watch Mary Lou on the balance beam, which is a yellow parking lot line:

Needless to say, this wasn't one of Mary Lou's best moments. We're talking about an American hero who couldn't balance and got angry with paramedics when they advised her to go to the hospital to get her oxygen checked out.

"No, f--k that!" Retton snapped at a medic. "Put me in a cell."

"Y'all are terrible. Terrible."

Mary Lou was just getting warmed up.

"I'll die here. I'll die here if you guys will live with that," she told the police and paramedics.

Retton, who was just a high school sophomore in 1984 when she went to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, stole America's heart by winning the individual all-around gold that summer and turned into an icon.

By 1986, she had retired from gymnastics.

In 2023, Retton made headlines when it was revealed that she was suffering from a rare form of pneumonia and was fighting for her life.