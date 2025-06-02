Martina Navratilova Refuses To Blast Gender Studies Feminists After Oregon High School TransG Track Drama

Lesbian Martina Navratilova has had enough of the biological males who are not only invading high school sports, but ending up on podiums.

Navratilova, a raging Lib who supports every other Lib cause besides biological males playing biological females sports, focused her attention Sunday on the Oregon high school track championships where a transG was on the podium for the female high jump.

According to footage obtained by Fox News, Reese Eckard of Sherwood High School and Alexa Anderson of Tigard High School, stepped down from their spots on the podium next to the biological male.

Martina caught wind of all this and unloaded:

When Martina was reminded that the "transgender nonsense" was being pushed by middle class women who refuse to speak up and say enough is enough, Martina laughed.

"The world is misogynistic, the world is patriarchal and most of the rules are made by men. And all of the danger comes from men. Try again…," the biological female tennis player snapped.

Martina changed her tune after being reminded of the East German athletes who were doped up to compete in Olympic Games.

"Makes sense… parents are to blame for a lot of this stuff. But then the parents believe the doctors etc etc," she replied.

Martina wouldn't respond when pushed on which political party pushes the transG narrative.

That would require Martina to admit that her precious Dems and their lunatic purple-haired trans Alphabet Mafia have them by the balls and unable to admit that this lunacity is out of control.

Martina knows it's out of control. She tweets about it incessantly.

Yet, here we are with another transG stealing a podium spot from a biological female.

"Feminists never asked for this. At least not the great majority of us… never," Martina added.

Uh, you sure about that?

British political leader Nick Buckley reminded Martina what the feminists have been up to lately. "Gender ideology is taught in Gender Studies, which came out of Women’s Studies. Taught by feminist, attended by feminists. It is a feminist problem," he fired back.

Sadly, Martina hasn't figured out just who is supporting this stuff.

"Ok- blaming women for males going into women’s sex based spaces. Again- it’s males who make the rules. Blocking you now. Will not stand for this bullshit. This is a left wing issue and but it is not caused by women. Goodbye now," she concluded.

The theory that red-blooded American men are pushing for dudes with dongs to invade, and dominate, women's sports is flat-out insane

The Libs at NBC News reported in April that "About 3 in 4 Gen Z men (72%) say transgender women should not be allowed to play female sports, compared with about half of young women (56%)."

Martina doesn't want to face the facts on this one.

Even after being beaten over their heads since the day they were born that they should just be accepting of anyone who wants to play female athletics, Gen Z men are not supporting this nonsense.

And if we're to believe the New York Times' reporting, 79% of Democrats polled in January said biological males shouldn't be playing in women's sports.

Martina, do you see the disconnect between the number of Gen Z women who say it's fine versus the Dems who say this is ridiculous?

Those gender studies women who won't shave their legs are propping up this nonsense.

Martina will not have it. She swears this is men pushing this. Maybe one of these days she'll open her eyes.