'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Violent Preview, Prepare For Absolute Chaos: WATCH

Another look at the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" has hit the web.

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff focuses on the story of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) following the conclusion of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western saga.

The original series ended with the Duttons giving up the ranch and keeping a small part for his wife, son and himself.

It was a very peaceful conclusion for a character plagued by violence the entire series.

Don't expect the peace to last.

New "Marshals" preview released.

Exact details about "Marshals" remain shrouded in a lot of mystery. The plot is simply described as, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Why does Kayce Dutton decide to join the Marshals? I guess we'll have to watch to find out. What we already know for sure is going to be loaded with violence and action, judging from the latest preview that was recently released.

Fans wouldn't expect anything else. Check out the latest preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I have no doubt that "Marshals" is going to pick up on Kayce's life of violence from where it left off, despite the peaceful ending. Peaceful TV doesn't put up monster ratings. People want carnage, and that's what Taylor Sheridan is going to deliver.

Having said that, it's amazing we're less than six weeks out from the March 1 premiere……..and nobody has a clue if Kelsey Asbille is returning to play Kayce's wife Monica.

At this point, it certainly seems like she won't. The only way it works with the story is if Monica is killed off, and that could be the catalyst for Kayce's new story arc.

Of course, I have zero inside information. It's just an educated guess, based on what I know about the "Yellowstone" universe and Sheridan's style.

What do you hope to see in Marshals? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.