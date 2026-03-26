Fans Ruthlessly Destroy Taylor Sheridan's New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

"Marshals" focuses on Kayce Dutton following the events of "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" fans are *NOT* loving "Marshals."

The highly-anticipated spinoff follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) following the events of the original series.

Sheridan's hit neo-Western series came to an end in December 2024, and the universe continues to expand at a rapid rate.

With Grimes returning as Kayce, the hype was deafening when it premiered on CBS at the start of March.

It simply hasn't landed as expected.

"Marshals" gets embarrassingly low Rotten Tomatoes score.

I have only seen the premiere episode of "Marshals." The war with Iran and TSA troubles have been eating up my schedule.

The premiere was okay. Nothing special. A couple interesting action scenes, but the edge people loved in "Yellowstone" is nowhere to be found.

Add in the fact Monica was killed off for reasons I simply do not understand, and there were clear red flags from the jump.

Apparently, I was being generous with my initial assessment. Most "Yellowstone" fans hate the series, judging from its Rotten Tomatoes score.

As of publication, the show has an abysmal 29% rating from the audience.

You almost have to try to get a score that low. For comparison, below are the scores of the other shows in the same universe:

Yellowstone: 76% (season three sits at 100%)

1883: 78%

1923: 54%

Obviously, "1923" is an outlier with its 54% score, but across the board, the "Yellowstone" universe pulls outstanding ratings from fans.

"Marshals" is so far behind that it resembles what a race between Usain Bolt and myself would look like. For clarity, I would be the one losing that race. I'm not the athlete I once was in my prime.

Are you watching "Marshals"? Think the audience is correct or incorrect? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.